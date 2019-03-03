Nobey Benoit adds to our "Critters for Dinner" file:
"On a rabbit hunting trip around Turtle Bayou one cold winter day, we stopped by an old trapper's camp for a cup of coffee.
"The aroma as we walked up told us he was cooking something special. When we asked what he was cooking, he replied, 'Coon spaghetti. Ya'll gotta stay for dinner.'
"I'd eaten raccoon before and found it quite good. I romanticized: eating dinner cooked by an old trapper at a rustic shack in the wilderness. What could be better?
"He added the spaghetti to the pot and started to stir it when up popped the raccoon's head, complete with spaghetti hanging like worms from each side of its mouth. That image will be etched in my mind forever.
"Vienna sausage and crackers never tasted as good as they did that day."
Electrifying story
John Torbert says, "When we lived in Baton Rouge, my crazy friends helped me put up a 24-foot TV antenna, properly guyed and equipped with lightning arrestors.
"One day, we were struck twice by lightning, and my wife watched a ball of fire roll across the floor.
"For some reason, she would not let me repair things any longer.
"My neighbors doubtless thought we had great reception."
Cowboy singer
Jim Mestayer, of Baton Rouge, says, "Recent column items about movie cowboys reminded me of the 1940s in New Iberia, when the singing cowboy Tex Ritter appeared at the Evangeline Theater.
"Among the songs he sang were his two trademarks, 'Just Looking for a Home' (the boll weevil song) and 'Rye Whiskey.'"
Tex was also the inspired choice to sing the Dimitri Tiomkin song "Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darlin'" in the classic 1952 western "High Noon."
Hot and cold dinner
Charlie Sutherland, of Slidell, has a "hungry student" tale:
"Being a veteran while attending LSU in the mid-'50s, one of my favorite things was to borrow someone’s bike and ride 1 mile up Highland Road to the Tiger Lounge for hot sausages and cold beer.
"In those days, alcohol could only be served 1 mile from the LSU campus. How times have changed. …"
Charlie, I don't know if it was the Tiger, but about that same time, when I was a student, there was a Highland Road bar that served a bright red hot sausage along with crackers, mustard and a peeled raw onion.
That sausage was so hot that when you took a bite of the onion, it tasted as mild as an apple.
They sold a LOT of beer in that place. …
Quick exits
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "While watching on the news employees fleeing a factory wrapped in flames and smoke, I was reminded of my visit to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, home of the atomic bomb.
"I noticed all the employee vehicles backed into their parking spots. My host, an employee, explained: 'If you have to leave in a hurry, do you want to back up and turn around or just jump in and drive off?'
"I don’t know what they make there; however, I’m glad I’m in south Louisiana."
Going bare
"The shoe stories live on," says Craig Bennett:
"Years ago, we had friends from out of town visiting us in Morgan City. After a few rounds of root beer, we decided to go to a Mexican restaurant.
"I was wearing a pair of old loafers with the soles coming off — you know, the kind that looks like a dog laughing.
"After eating, I decided it would be humorous to leave my shoes under the table. Yeah, I walked out barefoot.
"I guess three or four weeks went by before I visited the restaurant again. As my wife and I sat at a table, a waiter came over with a brown paper bag with my name on it and said, 'Mr Craig, you left your shoes here last time.'
"I still can’t stop laughing."
Craig, from the restaurant's reaction, it must be the kind of place where this happens often. … What does it put in those margaritas?