This Cajun accent story from Carol Gaignard, of New Iberia, made me laugh out loud and almost spill my Ovaltine:
"My mama, Marie, had a raspy smoker's voice and a heavy St. Martinville Cajun accent.
"When I was working in Atlanta, my Georgia born and bred secretary came to me and said, 'There's a foreign man on the phone and I can't understand a word he's saying!'"
Lyrics vs. grammar
Robert Downing, of Baton Rouge, comments on our reader's note about incorrect grammar, especially the misuse of the word "only."
He asks, "Would Roy Orbison have had a hit with 'The Lonely Only Know Why?'
"Or James Brown with 'I Feel Well?'"
Not to mention Fats Domino with "Isn't That a Shame."
And especially the Rolling Stones with "I Cannot Obtain Any Satisfaction."
Weather report
"Here we go again, talking about the weather," Thomas Murrel, of Church Point, wrote me on a wet weekend:
"Let us not forget that Tuesday, June 8, is St. Medardus Day — or Semeda, as the old Cajuns called it.
"Legend has it if it rains on June 8, we'll have 40 days of bad weather. And the forecast sure doesn't look too promising."
Those damp blues
The above-mentioned Thomas Murrel has another rain-related comment:
"A while back, I wrote to you about Randy Newman's song about the flood, 'Louisiana 1927'."
"Well, here is another one. You Tube up the old classic 'Backwater Blues,' sung by Irma Thomas. That about says it all."
Poor joke
Donald Landry says our Monday story of the Louisiana license plate saying only "POOR" reminds him of this story:
"The judge asked the defendant if he was destitute.
"The defendant replied, 'No sir, your honor, I'm Baptist.'"
Looks like peas?
"The recent mention of dogs' likes or dislikes of different foods reminded me of my dog Frog," says Buck Bertrand.
"Frog's name came about due to his unique sitting position. Loved that dog.
"Usually after supper, we would sit to watch TV with a small bowl of jellybeans. Only problem, Frog did not like green jellybeans.
"Dogs don't have the ability to see the color green, but any time you tried to give him a green one he would turn his head and refuse it.
"If we tried to hide it in a piece of bread or table scraps and it was in his mouth, he would spit it out. Loved that dog."
Roux's the secret
Jennifer Wood, of Baton Rouge, reveals a south Louisiana secret ingredient that makes anything taste better — even peas:
"Grandmother Yvonne Roule, originally from Avoyelles Parish, made super delicious canned peas in roux!
"It’s now become a family specialty at holidays. The liquid is added to the medium dark roux. Frozen peas won’t cut it!
"My mother thought it may have originated during the Depression."
Nice People Dept.
Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, says his fishing trip to Henderson was turning out to be a bust, with "a nasty front brewing that caused us to cut our trip short" and without any fish to show for the effort."
He thanks "a Mr. Duplechain, from Cecilia," who "at the landing, just prior to the big deluge, gave us 9 big bream, 8 males. He had caught them north and west of where we were, and closer to Interstate 10."
Glitch report
My computer gave the wrong telephone number for Wayne Price, one of those involved in the July 8 North Baton Rouge Neighborhoods Reunion. The correct number is (225) 333-6280.
Special People Dept.
— Huey Bourgeois, of New Iberia, former sheriff of St. Mary Parish, celebrates his 92nd birthday Tuesday, June 8.
— Dr. Arlo and Eunice Landolt, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 55th anniversary Tuesday, June 8.
Or at least Daisy
Dottie Logerot says, "I was visiting in the backyard with my 91-year-old mother.
"Being one of her five children, I was used to being called by my siblings' names.
"As we were looking over her beautiful flowers, I teasingly said, 'Mom, how can you remember the names of all these flowers and can't remember my name?'
"Her response: 'I should have named you Amaryllis.'"