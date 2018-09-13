Jay Dardenne, the state's commissioner of administration when he's not thinking up atrocious puns, comments on his recent "dishonorable mention" in the Bulwer-Lytton Fiction Contest, a celebration of bad writing:
"Smiley, my new Bulwer-Lytton entry may not be timely when next year rolls around.
"Since you mentioned (in the Tuesday column) the opening line that is credited with creating the contest, I thought I might share it now:
"It was a dark and Stormy Daniels whose testimony was quite revealing, stripped down to its bare essentials she made America grate again."
Cutting remark
Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, adds to our seminar on male attire with this story about the hazards of tie-wearing:
"When I worked for a major oil company in New Orleans, one of our duties was the monthly processing of credit card bills.
"It involved a machine that incorporated gears, rollers, and suction cups. From time to time it malfunctioned, grabbing the bills and crunching them up.
"Fixing this involved reaching into the machine and manually extricating the crunched cards.
"A friend and fellow employee leaned over to fix a malfunction, and a roller grabbed his tie and started to pull him in towards the roller. He yelled and the machine was stopped.
"Try as we might, we could not pull his tie out of the machine, so we cut it off with scissors, leaving about six inches still attached to his neck. He wore that shortened tie the rest of the day as a sort of badge of honor."
Which reminds me
Pike Burden was a Baton Rouge print shop owner, philanthropist and magician, with a wicked sense of humor.
I fell victim to this one evening while enjoying adult beverages with Pike and others.
When I agreed to take part in one of his magic tricks, he took out some scissors and snipped my tie in half. He put the two halves in an envelope, telling me to open it in the morning to find my tie magically back together.
That morning, of course, I found I still had two halves of a tie.
When I confronted him about this, Pike shrugged and said, "Yeah, sometimes that trick doesn't work…"
Proving, of course, that a fool and his tie are soon parted.
Double negative
Algie Petrere, of Central, has another of those stories guaranteed to make you feel ancient:
"We took the kids to one of those restaurants where the walls are plastered with movie memorabilia.
"I went off to see the hostess about reserving a table. When I returned, I found my 10-year-old granddaughter Kaitlyn staring at a poster of Superman standing in a phone booth.
"Kaitlyn looked puzzled. 'She doesn't know who Superman is?' I whispered to Jenny.
"'Worse,' Jenny replied. 'She doesn't know what a phone booth is.'"
Nothing wasted
Carla Campbell replies to the reader who told of '40s frugality:
"The '40s were a little far back for me, but I well remember that in the '50s we didn't have much TO throw away.
"We had cloth diapers and dish towels, returnable soda pop bottles, and if anybody had suggested bottled water we would have fallen over laughing.
"I agree that we're in trouble, but it may be just the disposable time we're living in."
Great, great story
Artie Jackson Barnett, 96, of Clinton, and baby sister Zenola Jackson Hall, 89, of Ethel, became great-great-grandmothers on the same day when Brady Ford Bill and Dayton Kane Corban were born Aug. 31, both at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Winning, losing
Jonathan Ledoux says, "My dad likes to joke about what he would do if he won the Powerball lottery: 'After taxes and bills I would take the $15 left and buy a six-pack!'"
Country groaner
That's how Bill Haynie, of Slidell, describes this story:
"Growing up outside of Marksville on 14 acres of land was more like scaled-down country living.
"We did have a few horses and a small herd of beef cattle, mainly to keep the grass down for free.
"My dad used to jokingly say, 'We lived on the Oleo Ranch — the cheaper spread.'"