Dear Smiley: A few years ago, as I was approaching Crowley on Interstate 10, I pulled into the left lane to pass a slower-moving car.
Since there was another car I would soon pass, I remained in the left lane.
A part-time city cop pulled me over and gave me a citation for impeding the flow of traffic, even though the closest vehicle behind me was at least a couple of hundred yards away.
I asked him how I could be impeding traffic when my cruise control was set at 71 mph. He replied that even though 71 was above the speed limit of 70, it was still dangerous to be driving that slowly in the left lane of I-10.
I will admit he had a point, but I still found it galling to be issued a ticket for what I would call "insufficient speeding."
ROGER WAGGONER
Lafayette
Kid stuff
Dear Smiley: In the mid-'50s my family lived across U.S. 190 from a special Hammond family.
The matriarch, Mrs. Cashio, would often bring a hot loaf of her wonderful Italian bread that we devoured within a few minutes.
She once shared with my mom how much she enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren. One young grandson helped his dad by filling up his car with gas…from her garden hose!
She said, "But I must tell you, Mrs. Martin; after a while, those kids can get on top of my nerves!"
BOB MARTIN
Lawrenceville, Georgia
Meet the neighbors
Dear Smiley: When I bought my house in Kenner 37 years ago, next to it were three overgrown lots the neighborhood used as a dump.
One of my first goals after moving in was to clean out those lots. I must have gone through three lawnmowers and a couple of cheap weed-whackers over a three-month period, slowly reducing this junkyard to a pristine oasis of St. Augustine grass.
On one glorious weekend I had finally whittled the knee-high weeds into one long strip. Five feet from the end of that final cut, I saw much commotion ahead of the lawnmower, then a scream from my wife, Kim.
Ten to 20 twenty mice (rats?) scampered out the brush and headed for my house, seeking new cover.
It took a good five years of traps, D-Con, and a mice-loving dog named Boomer before I got my rodent problem under control.
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Initial reaction
Dear Smiley: On a Sunday, while I was watching TV, I saw a person walk up to my front door, put something down, and walk away.
Since neither my husband nor I had ordered anything, I went to the door and found a brown bag stapled closed. The delivery guy was getting in his car. The following exchange ensued:
Me: “What is this?”
Him: “Delivery for John Smith.”
Me: “There is no John Smith living here. What address are you looking for?”
Him: “1234 ABC Lane.”
Me: “This is 1234 DEF Lane.”
Him: “But this is the only 1234 I could find. Are you sure John Smith does not live here?”
I am not going to finish the conversation, but he did take the package back. I hope he finds ABC Lane, as it is the next street over.
MARY KAY COWEN
Marrero
Lock it up!
Dear Smiley: My spouse was one of seven children growing up in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Kentucky.
Their father was a moonshiner of some renown, whose product was highly prized in the county and beyond.
One day, when the oldest boy was about 10, he began exhibiting some alarming symptoms, and his mother was convinced he had polio (this was before the Salk Vaccine was widely available).
She immediately brought him to the doctor, and explained he was having trouble walking and speaking.
After his examination the doctor delivered his diagnosis: "This boy doesn't have polio…Keep him away from the hooch and he'll be just fine."
PAT PLAISANCE
New Orleans
People matter
Dear Smiley: No matter how educated, talented, rich, or cool you think you are, how you treat people tells all. Isn't this what your column is all about?
MARVIN BORGMEYER
Baton Rouge