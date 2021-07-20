Martin St. Romain, of Raceland, tells a story about offshore fishing, and how our priorities shift when the big ones start biting:
"During the ’70s I was fishing in a 30-foot boat at an oil rig south of Grand Isle with a couple of friends, Leonard Falgout and Leroy Knight.
"We were ready to move to another rig, so I instructed one of the guys to untie the line attaching us to the rig so we could move on.
"One of the individuals said he needed to use the restroom first. Since the departure was in progress, I suggested he wait until we arrived at the next rig.
"At the next rig, one of the guys started casting his line before we tied up, catching a large redfish. We were all excited.
"About 45 minutes later, after tying up to the rig and almost filling the ice chest with redfish and trout, someone asked, 'Didn't someone have to use the restroom at the last rig?'”
Circular story
Thanks to Jill Laroussini for evidence that New Orleans' former Lee Circle already has a name: Place du Tivoli (or Tivoli Gardens or Tivoli Circle).
An article by Shelby Loyacano in "New Orleans Historical" says the circle reflects "the popular vogue of Greek classical culture and history of the 1810s," and was designed by Barthélémy Lafon.
The name "derives from the legendary beauty of the centuries-old gardens in Lazio, Italy, and is usually associated with public garden parks in Europe."
It wasn't until 1884 that the Lee statue was erected at the circle.
Circling around
Lee Blotner, of Metairie, says, "I don't understand what the problem is about renaming Lee Circle. The correct name of the circle is Nola Circle!"
Ferd Guttierrez says, "Change the name of Lee Circle to Memorial Circle. Turn the upkeep over to the World War II Museum.
"Let the museum furnish statues of people who gave the ultimate sacrifice: soldiers, sailors, etc., plus ships and planes used throughout our nation's history."
Thoughts on kidspeak
Sara S. comments on our Friday discussion of regional accents that are still with us:
"Regarding Southern accents, I don't entirely agree with John LaCarna.
"If you pay attention to anyone under 30 years old speaking, you will notice they speak with an affectation that sounds possibly like California. Am I the only one who has noticed this?"
Name coining
Cathy Brouillette comments on a Tuesday story from Daryel Prust:
"Regarding his daughter's use of 'stunk' for skunk, my granddaughter Kailani as a toddler used the term 'lasterday' for yesterday.
"I think both girls used reasoning that was very intelligent and appropriate."
Nuts to you
Our Nostalgia Corner stories about old five-and-dime stores brought this Baton Rouge memory from David Grouchy, of Covington:
"In the 1950s, Third Street was the shopping mecca of Baton Rouge, anchored by Stroube's drugstore and Sears on the south end and Claitor's book store on the north end.
"It was fun and educational. Rosenfield's had an escalator, Kress and Woolworth had everything 5 or 10 cents could buy, and Mr. Peanut stood outside the Planter's Peanut shop handing out salted nuts to passersby."
Special People Dept.
- G.W. Richardson, of Gonzales, celebrates his 102nd birthday Wednesday, July 21. He is an Army veteran of World War II.
- Mary Broussard Daniels, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 99th birthday Wednesday, July 21. She is the widow of Judge William Hawk Daniels.
- James Bunch, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 94th birthday Wednesday, July 21. He was a Navy submariner in World War II.
Music critic
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "No list of country music tear-jerkers would be complete without Mark Chesnutt's 'Bubba Shot The Juke Box' (because it played a sad song that made him cry)."
Typical passengers
Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, comments on one of Tuesday's news stories:
"I found it interesting that after Jeff Bezos's New Shepard spacecraft landed, the capsule communicator told the astronauts, 'Go ahead and remain in your seats.'
"I guess there's always someone trying to stand up early and get stuff out of the overhead bins."