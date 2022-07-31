Here is another story about nuns and restaurants, from Kathleen Schrenk, of New Orleans:
"In 2008, my husband and I bought a condo in the French Quarter and began to frequent the restaurants there.
"We were making reservations for Saturday dinner, and I really wanted crab cakes from a restaurant in the upper Quarter.
"My husband said he liked their food, but too many tourists ate there and didn't dress appropriately, showing up in shorts, T-shirts, even baseball caps they didn't remove while dining.
"My desire for crab cakes won, and we made the reservation.
"When we entered the restaurant, a table of 8-10 nuns talking, laughing, and dressed in full, traditional habits was the first thing to catch our attention.
"I turned to my husband and asked, 'Are they dressed properly enough for you?'"
Cold cut
Laura Robertson, of Pine Grove, says, "My husband, Eugene, tells of the time he and my dad, Polk Tiner, went to a restaurant and ordered steaks.
"Daddy ordered his rare, and when the waitress brought them she told him to see if it was rare enough.
"He stuck his fork in it and went, 'Brrrr.'
"Eugene said the look on the waitress's face was priceless."
Speaking of rare…
Arthur Christy says, "I'm amazed that none of your other writers know that a rare steak is one a skilled surgeon could put back on the cow."
On the half shell
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "All of the recent food submissions reminded me of an incident when I was very young.
"Armadillos were very uncommon at the time. One of my playmate’s father killed one. He cleaned it, cooked it, and invited several of his friends over for 'turtle sauce piquant.'
"They all ate heartily, and commended the cook for the tasty meal.
"At that point he told them they had eaten armadillo…"
(I'm ending the story here. Believe me, you don't want to know what happened next…)
Pete's little buddy
Nick Delaune says, "When Pistol Pete Maravich was a freshman at LSU, I was lucky enough to go to one of his games.
"I went to get his autograph as he was sitting behind the bench during the varsity game. (At that time freshmen couldn't play in varsity games.)
"He told me he would be glad to sign the back of my ticket if I sat down and talked to him.
"If I remember correctly, he did all the talking, as I was an awe-struck 10-year-old fan. It’s one autograph I wish I still had."
Trashtown USA
"To my great sadness I must confess to all that Baton Rouge is trashy," says Dan Stein.
"I walk my dog Boudreaux daily down neighborhood streets and into a nearby park. Litter everywhere. The most infuriating sight is a mostly empty park trash can surrounded by litter on the ground.
"It’s as though most people are blind to this offense to the beauty we are blessed to live in.
"So Boudreaux and I make it a point to pick up and dispose of a minimum of 10 pieces of litter each walk. We usually pick up 25 pieces or more.
"It is better to light a single candle than to curse the darkness. But I still curse those who litter."
Aging process
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says he saw this "in an email full of wisdom and reality:"
“Old age comes at a bad time. Just when I have reached the point where I know everything, I am starting to forget everything I know.”
So there's a chance?
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, says, "I told my boss when I left work Friday I was going to pick up a 'Mega Millions' lottery ticket.
"So there was a 1 in 303 million chance I wouldn’t be in for work Monday."
(Something tells me Terry is on the job right now.)