Our current seminar on gone but not forgotten hamburger joints reminded me of a favorite story involving burgers and horses (and no, not burgers made from horses).
Before we were married, Lady Katherine worked in New Orleans for a couple of years, and at one time lived across the street from the Fairgrounds.
On Sunday afternoons, we'd walk over to catch the races and put down a few bucks.
Once, when I didn't have my glasses on, I put $2 on the wrong horse, a 20-to-1 shot. He won, making me $40 richer.
When I told Lady K of my fortunate mistake, she said, "We can either stay here and lose that $40, or we can take it down to Port of Call (on Esplanade) and get a couple of those great burgers and tropical drinks in pineapples.
I'll let you guess what choice we made…
Catch and…release?
Ken Best, of Baton Rouge, says, "Your Tuesday story about the man who had a bird encounter reminded me of one my dad used to tell. He grew up in the 'Big Thicket' area of east Texas.
"He decided to try to catch a bird by putting feed on the ground, propping a box up with a stick, attaching a string to the stick, and waiting for a bird to fly under the box to get the feed.
"He hid in the bushes, and, sure enough, he caught a redbird.
"Since he had no use for the bird, he went over to the box to release it. When he lifted the box, the bird flew out and pecked him numerous times. He said it was much easier to catch the bird than to get rid of it.
"He and I worked together in our business for 10 years. Every now and then we'd get a job that didn't go the way we would have liked. When that happened he would always say, 'We caught another redbird.'"
Compliment or not?
Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, says, "When I called my health insurance company to take care of some business, the representative on the phone gave me a compliment (I think).
"I had to give her my name, my policy number, my birthdate (March of 1951), my address, etc.
"Then she asked me, 'But what's YOUR name?' I answered, 'I'm Joel Thibodeaux.'
"She explained, 'Oh, I was wondering, because you sound SO YOUNG!'
"So, I'm asking you, Mr. Correctness, was this a compliment? Somehow it made me want to explain to her that 70 is NOT old — at least not anymore."
The paper change
Dear Readers: I was not consulted about the new format of this newspaper, which includes a slightly narrower width. Yes, I know that's hard to believe, but that's how it is.
I find I like the narrower width, as does Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte:
"Tell the powers that be at The Advocate I like the new paper size. It’s been a 60-year wrestling match trying to hold and read the old model."
But then there's "Paul:"
'My wife treated me on my birthday by getting up before me to prepare my toast and have The Advocate waiting for me on the kitchen table.
"I walked in the kitchen and there was my toast and cup of Community Coffee waiting for me.
"I didn't see The Advocate on the table, so I asked my wife if she had gotten the paper.
"She said, 'Of course; just look under your toast.'"
Special People Dept.
— May Caballero, of Pearl River, formerly from New Orleans, celebrates her 98th birthday Thursday, May 6.
— Louis and Jill Martin, of Lafayette, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, May 6.
Wrong word!
Sarah Stravinska, of Nashville, Tennessee, says, "Once I was shopping for Lucite bracelets — plastic with a glow to it, and very popular at the time.
"I couldn't find what I wanted, so I went to the clerk. I'd forgotten the word Lucite, so I asked if she had cellulite bracelets.
"She looked at her ample wrists and said, 'Good Lord, I hope not!'"