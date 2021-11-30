"This is cultural appropriation, y'all!"
So says Wayne Smith, of Covington, about a linguistic development reported on the BBC's "Worklife" site.
The story, titled "Why are more people saying y'all?", reports that people around the world are using the Southern expression "y'all," which is replacing "you guys" as a way to address a group.
As the BBC site reports, "The distinctive Americanism is making its way across the world and becoming an unlikely favourite catch-all term."
Wayne, in his protest note to me, says, "We spend a lot of time in Paris, and I cannot imagine hearing, 'Bonjour, y'all!'
"Next thing you know, they'll figure out the difference between 'y'all' and 'all y'all' and start saying that, too.
"What then? Maybe upon meeting a new person, instead of saying, 'Nice to meet you,' they'll say, 'Who's ya momma?'"
All I can say to these new y'all users is "Well, bless your heart …"
Thanks, big guy
Perry A. Snyder, of Baton Rouge, sends in this "Why we love Shaq" story:
"Our grandson Anderson had the great and good fortune to have a field pass for the LSU-Texas A&M game.
"So, too, did a certain 7'1" hoops great. When Anderson saw Shaquille O'Neal (how could he miss him?), Shaq noticed the awe-struck seventh-grader and volunteered to pose for a selfie with him.
"The lad immediately texted the photo (which shows the top of Anderson's head coming up to Shaq's upper arm) to his mother, who was at home with younger brother Harrison.
"When 4-year-old Harrison saw the photo of his big brother and Shaq, he asked, 'Mom, who is that very big human being with my brother?'"
Dinner prep
After I mentioned in the Tuesday column the "You might be a Cajun if …" contest from the '80s I wrote about in my first book, "Best of Smiley," Rose Ann Martin submitted this entry:
"A Cajun is a woman who cooks a pot of rice, makes her roux, then decides what the family will be eating for dinner!"
Cattle call
This is a subject I want to wrap up as soon as possible, but here's one more comment on it:
Charles Roy says our reader who told a story about mountain oysters "must not have spent much time around cattle — 'COW testicles?'"
Valid point, Charles, but I've found that Webster comes to the defense of our reader (in a way):
While "cow" is indeed defined as "the mature female of domestic cattle," the third definition in my dictionary is "a domestic bovine animal, whether a steer, bull, cow, or calf."
Special People Dept.
— Nell Golden, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 91st birthday Wednesday, Dec. 1. She is a retired LSU employee.
— Rosalie Goulas, of Plaquemine, celebrated her 90th birthday Tuesday, Nov. 30.
South Bend interlude
Since there's been considerable mention of South Bend, Indiana, the last day or so, here's my addition to stories about that city and the university located there:
Back in the '70s, when I was doing some free-lance writing for fun and profit, I was hired to do a book (never published, but I still got paid) on the country's last interurban electric railroad, between Chicago and South Bend.
This involved a week in Chicago and a trip to South Bend and back on the electric train (known for its rough ride that gave it the rather crude nickname "The Vomit Comet.")
I took the train to South Bend and spent the night there before my return to Chicago the next morning.
My hotel had a piano bar, so after dinner I joined other guests there.
At some point in the evening, I asked the pianist to play "Tiger Rag" in honor of the LSU football team. This is not the most popular song in the home of Notre Dame, but I did indeed get my request. The other bar patrons, Fighting Irish fans all, even joined in the singing.
Of course, the round of drinks I bought them before I made my song request might have had something to do with their affability …