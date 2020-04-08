Mary Vernoy, of Metairie, says, "Buck Bertrand's tale of the girl’s mom advising her not to come within 10 feet of him (in the Wednesday column) reminded me of my eighth grade school dance (at a Baton Rouge Catholic school that shall remain nameless).
"One of the nuns decided to enforce their admonition that the proper distance for a young lady and her partner during a slow dance was six inches.
"She brought her ruler to the dance to make sure we maintained a 'proper distance.' Needless to say, no one was inclined to argue with her.
"She would have made a great monitor for today’s grocery store customers."
Following orders
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, says the story about a literal-minded server who actually "cut the onions" reminded him of a similar incident in Alexandria:
"In my senior year of high school, I was blessed to get a date with Cheryl. When I picked her up she was wearing a beautiful yellow sundress.
"We drove to Lazarone's, a drive-in, for burgers before a movie, ordering huge chocolate malts to enjoy while waiting for our burgers. Cheryl spilled the malt onto her new dress, so we needed to rush her home.
"I raced into the restaurant, grabbed a bunch of napkins and yelled to my waiter, 'Cut the burgers!'
"As we began to peel out, here rushed our waiter with our food, neatly cut in half."
A different culture
Louise A. Poché, of Westwego, says, "Reading about 'geaux cups' in your column recently reminded me of something that happened while I was living in San Francisco in the late 1980s.
"Smoking bans were just getting started and had not been passed in Louisiana at that time.
"My next-door neighbor had a good friend who was a flight attendant. He loved working flights to New Orleans, because when he was here, he could smoke inside and drink outside."
Gin, Purell, olives
"I love the songs related to our current situation," says Tara Messenger. "We have to keep a sense of humor sometimes. Frankly though, I've found a nice potent 'quarantini' to work best."
Nearest bar
Debbie Kranske says, "Maybe it is because I have given up alcohol for a while (bad timing), but reading the DWIs in the paper these days, I can’t help but think this:
"Thank goodness there are no WWIAH notifications — walking while intoxicated at home."
Something missing
Barry St. Cyr, of Opelousas, observes: "A recent headline in The Acadiana Advocate: 'A Cajun funeral without hugs.'
"That would be like a New Orleans funeral without parasols."
Tale of the tape
Sal Suer, of New Orleans, said the death of legendary Saints kicker Tom Dempsey reminded him of the game where Tom made his 63-yard field goal to give his team a rare victory.
"I was so excited at the time that I came home from the game and recorded the radio playback on a 16 millimeter tape recorder.
"I still have the tape in the attic somewhere. I cannot see how I can get rid of this ancient recorder."
Special People Dept.
- Mable McCandless, of Landmark of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 98th birthday Tuesday, April 7.
- Al and Bobbie Jervey, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 70th anniversary Thursday, April 9. Their Easter wedding was in Charleston, South Carolina.
- Pete and Audrey Williams, of The Blake in Baton Rouge, celebrate their 65th anniversary Thursday, April 9. They were married in Kentwood.
- Nadara and Ivy Willis celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, April 9.
- Boo and Brenda Derouen, of New Iberia, celebrate their 53rd anniversary Thursday, April 9.
But I didn't inhale…
The death of singer/songwriter John Prine reminds me of the time in the ’70s when I reviewed for the Morning Advocate his performance in Donaldsonville, sponsored by NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
The music was great, but the air in that hall was rather … smoky…
Time to reflect
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, uses a haiku to express her feelings about the new lifestyle under quarantine:
Peace in silence found
Forgotten worries and fears
Thinking of kind deeds