The "meet the parents" moment is always a tense time in any romantic relationship, especially if there's a weird brother involved.
Rose Mary Williams, of Baton Rouge, tells this story:
"Many years ago, Richard, my college boyfriend (now my husband of 49 years) visited Alexandria to meet my parents and family for the first time.
"As was the tradition, before we began dinner at the dining table where many of my 10 siblings and parents were gathered, Mama said the traditional Catholic grace:
“ ‘Bless us, oh Lord, and these thy gifts which we are about to receive from thy bounty through Christ, our Lord. Amen. Tommy, get your hand out of the peas!'
"All our bowed heads snapped up to look toward older brother and jokester Tommy — to see him with his hand buried up to the wrist in the bowl of green peas in front of him.
"Fortunately, my boyfriend resisted making a run for it when he had a chance and a reasonable excuse!"
Woman of mystery
Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette, says, "My wife claims that during her lengthy career as a French professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, her students seemed to be more attentive if she casually referred to me as 'the man I am living with' and/or 'the father of my children.’ ”
First and last
Vicki Rodick Frame, of Kenner, says, "Your description of your wife as your 'current wife' reminded me of a friend who always referred to her husband as her 'first husband.'
"They were married for many, many years and it was the first, and only, marriage for them both. It always got a laugh!"
Royal living
Kathleen Landry says her mother, Ruby Overmier, of Metairie, who turned 95 Monday, is noted for her "Momma-isms." Here's one:
"Every day she sits for hours on her sunporch overlooking her backyard. Once she sits down, she unfailingly remarks, 'Eat your heart out, Queen Elizabeth!'
"Now we all say it when we are counting our blessings!"
Stop, thief!
Sarah Stravinska, of Nashville, Tennessee, says, "Your story of the child taking the tip money he thought his dad had forgotten on the table reminds me of my days as a waitress, working my way through college.
"We were paid something like 60 cents an hour, so tips were crucial to us.
"Too many times I saw the man leave me a tip, followed by his wife grabbing it and stuffing it into her purse!
"I wanted to ask her if her husband was such a tightwad with money that she needed to steal from a waitress!"
Go, thief!
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, reminds those lowlifes who steal packages left outside front doors that not all boxes are created equal:
"A note to porch pirates: You can't take kitty litter to the pawnshop."
Eating disorder
Bo Rougeou continues our examination of "gone but not forgotten" burger joints:
"Your letters referring to good hamburgers left out the Bengal barroom on Highland Road in Baton Rouge.
"Steve Bonfanti morphed his 25-cent Dixie beer place into a quasi fern bar in the ’80s.
"There were fire-grilled burgers and fries, handmade and delicious.
"Steve would chide me for eating my burger with a knife and fork — because at the time I sported a beard, and eating his burgers was messy.
"Even after 50 years, he would ask me if I still ate burgers with a knife and fork. Steve and his burgers are missed."
Special People Dept.
- Eula Mae Robinson, of Norwood, celebrates her 100th birthday Tuesday, May 18.
- Herman “Tip” Torres, of Donaldsonville, celebrates his 99th birthday Tuesday, May 18. He is a World War II veteran.
Blame gravity
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "I read in Monday’s paper that in people 65 and older, 'unintentional falls' accounted for 90% of their trips to the emergency room.
"Have you ever heard of someone having an intentional fall?"
Bare facts
Regarding our recent mention of men with a hair shortage, Mike Manes, of New Iberia, offers this explanation:
"People are bald because their brains are so big their hair can’t take root!"