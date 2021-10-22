Dear Smiley: I have lived in the Baton Rouge/Zachary area my whole life, except for four college years in Hammond.
So when I met a girl from Breaux Bridge, as a 22-year-old college senior with limited exposure to Cajun country and “the crawfish capital of the world,” I had no idea what to expect.
I quickly learned we express ourselves differently.
On one of our first dates, we were in her car to go to dinner in Breaux Bridge. Upon arriving, I was reading the name of the Cajun cuisine place so I could tell my parents about it.
Olivia asked me, “Are you getting down?”
I replied, “Well, the car is off now, so there is no music to get down to.”
She gave me a puzzled look. “No, I mean are you getting down … like out of the car?”
I said, “Why would you ask if I’m 'getting down' when I am getting up to get out?”
And we lived happily ever after.
DUSTIN WRAY
Breaux Bridge
Initial reaction
Dear Smiley: After reading George Sells' comment about the license plate with the letters DWI, I have to mention the last two tags I received.
Several years ago my tag had the letters LZY. A year ago, when I got a new car, the tag I got had the letters DZY.
I wonder if someone is trying to tell me something. Believe me, I'm neither lazy nor dizzy.
I sure hope the next tag I get doesn't have the letters NTY.
DONALD LANDAICHE
Donaldsonville
Dear Donald: Not to mention CZY.
Senior moment
Dear Smiley: My oldest son is a high school senior, and we often wonder how he’s going to survive in the world.
The other day he left for school, and about 15 minutes later I got a notification on my phone that he had returned home.
When he walked in I asked, “What happened?”
He said, “Oh, I got to school and didn’t have any shoes on.”
We're doomed.
CHARLETTE THORNE
Denham Springs
Mystery cocoon
Dear Smiley: Recent stories about cricket infestations reminded me of an event from my childhood.
My brother and I, while playing in the backyard, found a cocoon. We took it inside to our mother, asking what it was.
She speculated that it was for a butterfly, and put it on the windowsill in the kitchen. For several days, we eagerly checked to see if our butterfly had emerged.
Finally, the cocoon opened. To my mother's dismay, it turned out to be a praying mantis cocoon.
The kitchen was filled with dozens of tiny praying mantis babies. It was weeks before we finally stopped finding them around the house.
LINDA JUNKER
Baton Rouge
Free bait here!
Dear Smiley: The story in Tuesday's column about the hitchhiking crickets brought back a childhood memory for my Hubs, whose grandfather had a solution for that problem.
He'd put a few pieces of apple in a little metal cage and set it out on the front porch before bed. Early the next morning, he'd have a basket full of fishing bait.
LUCY PERRY
Kansas City, Missouri
Vanishing scammer
Dear Smiley: Recently, the email of a friend in the Baton Rouge Camellia Society was hacked, and my name was listed in his address book.
So the "I need assistance" greeting sounded strange. I asked for details.
Of course, the "assistance" required several $100 gift cards from a national retailer.
I answered that I couldn't get to it immediately, because we were at a police convention. I added that it was such a great idea I'd see if anyone else was interested.
Strangely, I've never heard from the person again.
MARGARET HAWKINS
Ponchatoula
The Cajun way
Dear Smiley: From the SLI (now UL) Class of ’46 girls' cheering squad, The Red Jackets:
"e-ey Rouge,
e-ey Blanc,
e-ey Team,
Allons!"
HELEN TATUM EVES
Bunkie
It's only money
Dear Smiley: I was giving my University of Tennessee friends a hard time about how they ushered Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin off the field with a barrage of water bottles.
They acknowledged their shame — but wondered if we felt any shame by sending Coach O off by throwing $17 million at him.
For once I was speechless.
KELLY WARD
St. Francisville