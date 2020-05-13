Glen Balentine, of Prairieville, says, "Your Wednesday mention of the stringer phoning in a story reminded me of my high school days as sports editor and football statistician. (I was paid $5 to phone in the score and stats to the newspaper from a pay phone; good money in 1970.)
"One Friday Alexandria High traveled to Ruston to tackle the Bearcats. They had been away for a month, so the press box was dark and cold.
"We turned on the heat and the 'naked' light bulb, not knowing wasps had made it their home.
"As it happened, the announcer/radio broadcaster’s son, Steve Rogers, was the star of the Ruston team.
"As sleepy wasps began escaping their sauna, I began swatting them just as the announcer's son, the star of the Bearcats, intercepted a pass.
"The announcer/father intoned, 'He’s across midfield, to the 40, the 30, the 20; he’s gonna take it all the way — DAMN that wasp!' as he was stung!
"Hopefully the FCC understood."
Growth industry
Ina G. Navarre, of Baton Rouge, is reminded of this story by our current interest in matters tonsorial:
"In the early 1980s, the late Mack Hornbeak, chairman of the board of Baton Rouge's City National Bank, would pass near my desk on his way out of the office.
"Once, in passing, he noted he was going to get a haircut.
"One of my bolder associates challenged him about getting a haircut during the business day.
"His response: 'If it grows on bank time, I can get it cut on bank time.'"
Holy hogs
Wayne Smith, of Covington, says, "The Tuesday story about Don Shula in a little chapel reminds me of a long-ago story.
"I went to an early morning Mass in New Orleans, and there were only six of us in the pews. The priest came out, put the chalice on the altar, looked all around the church, then intoned in his booming, censorious voice, 'I don't mind casting my pearls before swine; but so few swine?'"
Angels at work
Becky Stein says after she crashed her bicycle one afternoon on Lake Marina Drive in New Orleans, "I was lying in the middle of the street when a lady stopped to render aid.
"She helped me to the side of the road and stayed with me until I was able to hobble, bruised and bloodied, to the truck of two 'biker dudes' who drove me to my car. (The biker dudes were a couple of angels).
"I was so disoriented I didn't get the lady's name. All I know is she was about 60, with blonde hair, and said, 'I live around here.'
"I really wish I could find her, to thank her and take her to lunch. I know she was God sent."
Special People Dept.
— Mary Rose and Jerry Shaw, of Mandeville, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, May 14.
Tie-dyed paradise
Frank Craig says, "The story on The Asylum bar in Florida shows it has a motto much like the entire city of Port Townsend, Washington (once described to me as the most tie-dyed city in the state): 'We are all here because we are not all there.'
"T-shirts, hats, sweaters, bumper stickers, and plaques all prove the truth of that statement."
Doing Dulac
Edwin Fleischmann says, "Years ago there was a bar in the community of Dulac, south of Houma, called 'Dulacadoo!'"
First I've heard of that one, Edwin. But years ago a reader told of a Dulac bar named "Dulac Dat," and sent me a photo of the bar's sign to prove he wasn't making it up.