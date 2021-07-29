Here's a true confession I'm not sure I would have shared:
"Being a dutiful husband," says Norman Ferachi, of Baton Rouge, "I volunteered to take my wife's car to the nearest vehicle inspection station when her safety sticker was nearing expiration.
"I checked to see that the auto insurance card was up to date, that I had the auto title, my driver's license and cash. When I pulled up and waited in the car, I was the third car in line, so I started reading the magazine I brought with me. This was not my first rodeo!
"After waiting about a half-hour, the attendant walked up to me and quickly told me he could not inspect the car today. I was irate. Was he going to take a lunch break, close for the day?
"'Why can't you? I've been waiting in line; I have all the papers,' I said.
"'Your inspection sticker doesn't expire until next year,' he said.
"Meekly I did a U-turn out of the line and headed for home. I had driven MY car to the station, not my wife's car! At home, I switched to my wife's car and drove to a different inspection station."
Have a waffle!
"T.W." says, "While working in Brussels, I was eating with co-workers at a small restaurant, and mentioned to the owner that we wanted to visit Paris, but the farmers were on strike, blocking roads and train tracks with tractors.
"The owner said, 'Why would you want to go to France? Belgium has the same culture, wonderful sights and food. We will speak to you in English and are happy to have you!'
"We ended up spending a great two days in Bruges!"
Country time
More lines from country songs:
Hodges Mercer, of Slidell, likes "I don't care if it rains or freezes, long as I've got my plastic Jesus, riding on the dashboard of my car."
For Jerry Bergren, it's Buck Owens' "I was looking back to see if you were looking back to see if I was looking back to see if you were looking back at me."
Special People Dept.
- Allen Comeaux, of Lafayette, celebrates his 100th birthday Sunday, Aug. 1. He and his wife, Cleida, will celebrate their 74th anniversary Aug. 11.
- Russell Rudolph, of Kenner, celebrates his 98th birthday Saturday, July 31. Formerly of Metairie, he is a World War II Army Air Corps veteran, serving in England, Germany and Belgium.
- Larry Landry, of Harvey, celebrates his 92nd birthday Friday, July 30. A native of Port Allen, he is an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
- Barbara Hanks, of Plaquemine, celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday, July 28.
- Pam and Jimmy McInnis, of Hammond, celebrate their 56th anniversary Friday, July 30.
- Bert and Joan Neal, of Central, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, July 31.
- Randy and Ruthie Davis, of St. Francisville, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, July 31. He is retired from the Louisiana National Guard and West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office; she is retired from the West Feliciana School Board.
Second time around
Dee Mather-Muenzler, of Baton Rouge, says, "To all those couples celebrating 50 years of marriage-plus: Larry and I have you all beat.
"On Sunday, Aug. 1, we will celebrate 75 years of marriage — though only 12 to each other.
"Our former spouses are enjoying their heavenly rewards, with mine playing on those amazing golf courses and trying to teach God how to hit a 1 iron. Larry's is finding magnificent buys at the most delightful stores."
Which reminds me
Since we started with a true confession, I'll end with one.
Years ago, I was having a drink with a female colleague at Baton Rouge's Bombay Bicycle Club (it's now TJ Ribs).
I said it occurred to me that if I had remained married, that day would have been our 25th anniversary.
A guy down the bar only heard "25th anniversary," and sent us a couple of drinks to mark the occasion.
Not wanting to embarrass him, we thanked him and enjoyed our "un-niversary" drinks.