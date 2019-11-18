I just have to say this — isn't it nice that the mean political attack ads are gone and local TV is once again watchable?
Speaking of elections, Richard Fossey, of Baton Rouge, has this tale of a youngster who takes his civic duty to vote seriously:
"My wife Kim and I voted in Louisiana's 'jungle primary' last October. As we were leaving the polling station, we met our friend April, who lives in our neighborhood. April is the mother of a 2-year-old boy named Eli.
"Because Eli is so young, April took him into the voting booth with her. Unfortunately, the lighted 'vote' button is right at eye level for Eli.
"April began voting, but before she finished voting on the constitutional amendments, Eli pushed the 'vote' button. April wasn't able to vote for any of the political candidates.
"Eli didn't say anything while his mother was telling us this story; but I looked down and noticed he was wearing an 'I Voted' sticker on his T-shirt."
What a sweetheart
(Note: The following has been edited for content.)
I laughed out loud at this one, from Wayne Smith, of Covington:
"The other day I was reading one of the advice columns in The Advocate and a lady of a certain age had been called 'sweetheart' by a college-age boy at a checkout counter. She upbraided him, saying such a greeting was inappropriate.
"The offended lady was asking the advice columnist what she should have said.
"Well, the next day I was second in line at a family-owned hardware store in Madisonville, and the elderly gentleman ahead of me says to the lady behind the counter, 'How ya doin', sweetheart?'
"Without pausing, she says, 'Same (stuff), different day.'
"We all fell over laughing. I don't think the matron from the advice column would have been as amused as we were."
A Tiger chant?
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, says, "LSU's beating Bama inspired me to develop the following chant using rhythm and cadence, hands and voice, to encourage our team to continue its winning streak:
"Three rapid hand claps: 'LSU!' (pause);
"Three rapid hand claps: 'LSU!' (pause);
"Six slow and deliberate hand claps: 'T-I-G-E-R-S!'
"Fans and The Golden Band from Tiger Land (when game rules permit playing instruments) can participate in the chant.
"P.S.: I definitely can envision Coach O getting in on the action!"
Best football name
Speaking of football, Earl Newman was perusing the roster of the Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU's next opponent, and came across the listing for a sophomore linebacker, a 6-foot-2-inch, 228-pound lad from Lucas, Texas.
His name is "Bumper Pool."
Big babies
Still speaking of football, Mike Berry, of New Iberia, says, "Since no one else has broached the subject, I will. Am I the only one who thinks the football players look like they are wearing diapers? Who thought that was a good idea?"
You're not alone, Mike. My spouse, an ardent fan, has pointed out to me that the padding around the, uh, lower body on players' white pants do indeed make it look like they're wearing diapers.
Thought for the Day
From Algie Petrere, of Central: "Don't make old people mad — the older we get, the less 'life in prison' is a deterrent."
