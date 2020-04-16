Jay tells this story about his brother-in-law in Florida and his travel adventure:
"He had a nuclear stress test prior to leaving for a vacation to Yellowstone.
"At the airport he parked in the long-term lot after dropping off his wife at the front of the terminal. Much to his dismay, to get to the terminal entrance he had walk around the huge fenced-in parking lot. After walking the loop, he looked back and saw his headlights were on, making him walk the whole loop again.
"When he and his wife finally made it to the check-in, they were going through the security check when an agent stopped his wife because of a small key ring pocket knife in her purse.
"While they were grilling her about the knife, another agent was processing him. The agent’s Geiger counter started going off while scanning him, and they determined it was coming from the area of his groin.
"The agent told him they would have to do a strip search in a security room. After a thorough search, the agent was finally satisfied with his explanation about the radiation being from his stress test. By then, his wife was free to go."
Now that's boredom
"The last time I was quarantined," says Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, "I was a high school senior. My best friend Mary and I managed to catch red measles.
"We were in boarding school in Covington, and were sequestered in my mother’s apartment on the fourth floor of that old building.
"Because it was measles and they believed it would weaken our eyes, we were not allowed to read, and the room was darkened so we would avoid eye strain. And we weren’t allowed to scratch.
"No TVs at boarding school. In those days there was no talk radio, just disc jockeys, so we had only music to listen to and each other for conversation. It was the longest two weeks of my life — until now."
Annie's place
Joanne Moulton adds to our seminar on old New Orleans bars:
"For years, as I rode by on the streetcar, I noted a corner bar on St. Charles Avenue whose name was curved around its second floor balcony.
"Since I couldn’t see the whole name at once, I sounded out the parts I could see as I passed the curved sign: ‘Annie Onny’s.’
"One day the name was suddenly revealed to me as ‘Anyone’s’ bar."
Which reminds me
If the bar mentioned above is the one at the corner of St. Charles and Napoleon, I have fond memories of it.
For several years Lady Katherine and I rode on the late Ron Zappe's purple firetruck in the Mid-City Carnival parade. We happened to meet on the neutral ground at that corner before the parade.
We had cases of Zapp's potato chips onboard as throws, and for the krewe to munch.
At some point I would complain, "These chips are making me thirsty," which necessitated a trip over to the bar. Cheap drinks, as I recall.
Special People Dept.
- Lavenia Faulk, of Ollie Steele Burden Manor in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 96th birthday Saturday, April 18.
- Marian Cupples, of Southside Gardens assisted living facility in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Friday, April 17.
- Evelyn Lafitte celebrates her 95th birthday Friday, April 17. She says she's "really enjoyed the journey."
- Jack and Alma Proffitt, of Lafayette, celebrate their 71st anniversary Friday, April 17.
- Cleo and Leola White Bridges, of New Orleans, celebrate their 58th anniversary Friday, April 17.
Corona crazy
Gail Stephenson says her husband Joe has noticed that many folks suffer from "corona crazies" due to staying at home so long:
Based on her family's behavior, she figures, "You might have corona crazies if you:
"Had three yards of dirt delivered to grow a 'victory garden' in your backyard (son Scott).
"Removed everything from your pantry, including the shelves, and scrubbed it all (my sister Jill).
"Cleaned and rearranged everything in the cabinet over the refrigerator that hasn't been opened in 10 years (me)."