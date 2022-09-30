Dear Smiley: What wonderful news we received this morning! A voice on the telephone gave us the good news that we are the winners of the Publishers Clearing House prize of $7,000 a week for a lifetime (or longer) that we read about in a recent letter.
Having visions of filled shopping carts dancing in my head, I listened to the entire message, wondering why news of this importance wasn't being delivered by cheery visitors with balloons, a giant check, a van, and video cameras.
How disappointing it was at the very end when the pleasant … voice said the message was pre-recorded.
Oh well. Guess we won't be calling that area code to give personal information…
MARGARET HAWKINS
Ponchatoula
MawMaw's cure
Dear Smiley: About The Honorable Tony Falterman dealing with a cold:
Down da bayou, when we were under the weather with a cold and stuffed-up nose, my MawMaw Charley would fix us a special mix of honey, hot tea, some Vicks VapoRub, and a shot of PawPaw's whiskey.
She would stir it up and have us drink it. Not bad at all.
Then she would rub the Vicks on our chest and then (yes, Mr. Tony) under our feet, and put socks on us.
She'd put a T-shirt on us, wrap us in our robe, and put us to bed. It worked. Those ole remedies are long gone, and I miss MawMaw and PawPaw.
YOGI NAQUIN
Bayou Blue
Imagine that
Dear Smiley: Would it help if Tony Falterman used VapoRub as hair gel, just in case the condition is all in his head?
MIKE MANES
New Iberia
Good old days?
Dear Smiley: When growing up, both my grandmothers had wringer washers in their basements (in the Frozen Nawth).
At my Grammy's, I would stand on a stool to put clothes through the wringer. One time, my fingers were caught, causing my whole skinny little arm to go through the wringer mechanism. No injuries, just some bruising!
Another day, Grammy let me add the blueing in the rinse cycle. I added so much that we had to rewash the clothes twice, because they turned blue.
During the winter, we would have to hang the clothes in the basement to dry so they wouldn't freeze. Grammy had a coal burning furnace, and one day a damper opened and discharged soot all over the clothes and us. We looked like hobos!
EILEEN TUROWSKI TAYLOR
Walker
One sweet guy
Dear Smiley: When I was growing up in Baton Rouge in the late '50s, there was a kind gentleman who had a house on Florida Street and Wabash.
He owned a large lot behind his house, where he grew a small patch of sugar cane so we neighborhood kids could have a stalk or two to chew, no charge.
His only requirement was that we knock on his back door and let him come out and cut it for us. (I guess he didn’t want us messing his cane field up.) Anyone who tried self-cutting got fussed at.
He also kept the rest of the lot mowed so we could play ball on it. I’ll always remember his kindness.
MARY VERNOY
Metairie
Playing dress-up
Dear Smiley: Old "Perry Mason" TV shows remind us of the formal dress code of the late '50s and early '60s, before the hippies challenged that code big time.
The men always had suits with handkerchiefs in the coat pocket, and fedora hats. The women had gloves, handbags, and weird hats.
One part I can’t buy: Perry or Paul Drake answer a midnight phone call in their pajamas and agree to go out and meet a client.
They arrive at the scene dressed to a T. Were the fashion police that strict in those days?
ALEX "SONNY" CHAPMAN
Ville Platte