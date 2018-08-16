My life just got further regulated by electric devices.
Lady Katherine decided we needed new electric toothbrushes. When they arrived she pointed out a new feature in the instruction booklet:
Under "Professional Timer," we were told, "A short stuttering sound at 30-second intervals reminds you to brush all four quadrants of your mouth equally. A long stuttering sound indicates the end of the professionally recommended 2-minute brushing time."
"What happens if I didn't brush all four quadrants for the recommended brushing time?" I asked her.
"It shocks you until you comply," she said.
I laughed, of course. It wouldn't do that.
Would it?
Going ecumenical
Robert Cabes says, "Your advice regarding telephone numbers mixed up with the 'daily prayer' line — use the Episcopal 'Book of Common Prayer' — rang a bell for me.
"My wife, Blair, taught English for 11 years at St. Thomas More, a Catholic high school in Lafayette. One of her duties was to read a prayer at the beginning of every class. For this, Blair had a Book of Common Prayer in her desk drawer.
"When the head of religion curriculum watched her do this, he congratulated her."
Gift idea
Looking for a little something special to brighten Christmas for loved ones?
Don A. Garland says, "I had an assignment to South Korea, and was surprised to find Spam gift boxes in the stores. Several varieties were available and packaged in nice presentation boxes.
"I was told the Koreans really were grateful for Spam during the war, and it is still very popular. The cans have 'Spam' on one side and the Korean word for Spam on the other."
Hail the king!
"With all this talk of sandwiches," says D.C. Jensen, "I am surprised that the king of sandwiches, liverwurst and Swiss cheese on rye bread, has not been mentioned.
"There used to be a delicatessen in Baton Rouge that made those sublime treats, but it is no more.
"I wonder if any of your readers know of such a place."
(D.C., you're probably referring to Sigmund's, an authentic New York-style deli in a strip shopping area off Florida, where Baton Rouge Community College is now located. As far as I know, Baton Rouge is deli-poor — if you're looking for the real thing and not a sandwich shop that uses the name.)
The big chill
"I think I am committing hummingbird abuse," says Will from Weyanoke:
"I keep their food in the refrigerator, and after putting some out for them they come quickly.
"But when they take a big sip, they sit back quickly and turn their heads from side to side and shiver. I think they are having brain freeze!"
Honest people
Dempsey "D.J" Strickland says, "At our house there is a curve in the road just before our driveway. Any loose items on a vehicle end up in our driveway. Once a wallet was found containing $490 cash and two food stamp debit cards. I called the sheriff's department, and they delivered it to a grateful owner."
Special People Dept.
- Dr. Joseph “Blackie” Roumain, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 94th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 18. He is an Air Force veteran of World War II.
- Milda “Blue” Sotile, of White Castle, celebrates her 91st birthday on Friday, Aug. 17.
'Sallet' shortage
"There is a mention of 'poke salad' in the Wednesday column," says Doug Johnson, of Watson.
"The correct term is 'poke sallet.' My mother used to cook a lot of it. The trick is to boil it twice to remove the poison.
"I cooked it until a few years ago. For some reason it has disappeared from the Watson area."
(Doug, I was interested in trying it until you mentioned "poison." Think I'll pass…)