You only have to check out TV commercials or highway signs to know our society is becoming more litigious.
But Baton Rouge attorney J.R. Clary Jr. recalls a time when this wasn't the case:
"In early 1941, before the world changed, my dad, Jimmy Clary Sr., was an 8-year-old bicycle delivery boy for the family's grocery store in Opelousas.
"Later in life, Jimmy would often relate how he came to have scars along his forearms.
"While he was delivering groceries, a local resident ran a stop sign in a new Oldsmobile and creamed him on the bicycle, shattering his basket of milk bottles and shredding him up among the bent bicycle and shards of glass.
"Years later, in a predawn deer stand, the lawyer in me inquired, 'So, Dad, did you make a claim for your injuries as a result of that crash?'
"I heard Pop laugh quietly. 'A claim? Hell no, boy; I didn't even get a ride home.'"
Poetic measure
Our dictionary definition of "arpent," an old French land measure, mentioned Louisiana and Quebec as places using it.
Nancy C. Van Den Akker recalls it used in a Canadian poem:
"An apparent imitation of 'The Wreck of the Hesperus,' called 'The Wreck of the Julie Plante' by William Henry Drummond, has a first verse ending with the lines,
"'An' de scow bus' up on Lac St Pierre,
Wan arpent from de shore.'"
Oh, brother!
Two of my valued Lafayette correspondents are Tim Palmer and his older brother Terry.
In the Friday column, I attributed a "Don’t Be Cruel" reword (adding "text" to "telephone" to modernize it) to Tim.
Terry pointed this out, adding that Tim "doesn’t play guitar."
I suggested name changes so I could tell them apart.
Terry agreed and will now be known as "Alfonse."
Special People Dept.
- Genevieve Martin Meaux, of Lafayette, celebrated her 105th birthday Saturday, May 28, at an open house, where it was noted that she has lived through two pandemics.
- Brother Eldon Crifasi celebrates his 100th birthday Monday, May 30, in Baton Rouge. He will return to his retirement home in Pascoag, Rhode Island, on June 7. He is the oldest member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart and a former teacher at Baton Rouge's Catholic High School.
- Whitney J. Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 100th birthday Monday, May 30. He is a World War II veteran, serving in the South Pacific. He worked for and retired from both Coca-Cola and Nelson & East Ford.
- Virginia Moore, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 91st birthday Monday, May 30.
- Arthur DeFraites Jr., of Houma, celebrated his 90th birthday Saturday, May 28. He is a civil engineering graduate of Tulane's Class of 1958. He retired after 52 years with his company, Gulf South Engineers.
- Mary Toler, of Denham Springs, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, May 30.
- Herb and Becky Stein, of Algiers, celebrated their 52nd anniversary Sunday, May 29.
Oh, Brother!
Joe Hinckley, of False River, says the 100th birthday of Brother Eldon Crifasi reminded him:
"At my Catholic High graduation, I told him I should be given a refund because he put me out in the hall so often I only got a partial education.
"He shot back, 'REFUND? Your parents had to pay double tuition for us to keep you!'"