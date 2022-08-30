As I scan Facebook, etc., I keep seeing "social media influencers."
These people say they can direct their hordes of social media "followers" to your business for some consideration (hotel room, etc.).
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says influencers are not new:
"I remember an 'influencer' as the kid who got me in trouble — when he never did."
Raining oranges
Are you ready for some football stories?
Nick Delaune says, "LSU opening the season against Florida State brings back memories of the 1982 game between the Tigers and the Seminoles.
"To secure a place in the Orange Bowl, the Tigers had to beat the Seminoles. After a resounding LSU victory, my sister and I decided to join the hordes of Tiger fans running onto the field at Tiger Stadium.
"However, to our dismay, Tiger fans were pelting the field with oranges, and to avoid getting hit with a high-velocity orange, we quickly ducked and made our way safely off the field."
Which reminds me
The "raining oranges" story above reminds me of an earlier game in which oranges flew — a game I viewed with mixed emotions.
In 1970 LSU, ranked No. 8 in the country, played No. 16 Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium for a chance to play Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.
The Ole Miss quarterback, Archie Manning, had broken his left arm three weeks earlier in the Houston game, and played with his arm in a cast.
LSU had no problem beating the one-armed quarterback, and triumphed 61-17.
As expected, oranges poured out of the stadium onto the field. With the Tigers beating their major rival and heading to a big bowl game, I should have been elated.
But all I could think about was Archie trying to play with that arm dangling by his side, virtually helpless but still playing his heart out.
It was the guttiest performance by any athlete I've ever seen.
River adventure
Jerry Pankow, of Slidell, says about our recent mention of the Mississippi River:
"Traversing the Mississippi via the Arkansas River, three adventurous young World War II veterans paddled canoes from Pueblo, Colorado, to New Orleans in June and July of 1949.
"Their travels are documented in the book 'Snags and Sawyers,' available through Amazon.
"Being the sole survivor, I think people might be interested in reading about the 30-day voyage."
Sweet but soggy
Continuing our discussion of offbeat sandwiches, John Ryan, of New Orleans, offers this:
"One of my favorite sandwiches my mother put in my lunchbox was a pineapple sandwich. Very basic: mayo on white bread with a pineapple slice. I really enjoyed those, but they sure were soggy by the time lunch rolled around!"
The Story King
His wife Barbara gave me the sad news that column contributor Ronnie Hotz died on Friday, August 26.
The self-crowned "Deposition King," a free-lance court reporter, wrote his own obituary.
Among the many parts that gave me a chuckle was this one: His doctor asked, "What do you do for fun?"
After a pause for reflection, he replied, "Well, when the sun drops below the yardarm, I fill my cup with the elixir of the gods, that golden pop with the foam on top, and before imbibing, think about that time-honored toast of the late Harry S. Truman: 'Let's strike a blow for liberty.'"
Special People Dept.
— Dorothy “Dot” Kelly Piazza, of Walker, celebrates her 99th birthday Wednesday, August 31. She is retired from a Howard Brothers store.
— Anna Mae “Toonie” Cedotal, of Thibodaux, celebrates her 91st birthday Wednesday, August 31. She is head of Thibodaux's Maw Maw Mafia.
Inquiring Minds Dept.
Susan Finney, of River Ridge, wants to know:
"Whatever happened to 10-ounce beers? Sometimes 12 ounces is too much, and a 7-ounce pony isn’t enough!"
(Who says we don't deal with serious issues?)