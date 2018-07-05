Jim Wadsworth, of Metairie, adds this note to our recent story of how Huey Long, as governor, caused a highway to bypass Melville because he didn't like the way some folks there treated him when he was a candidate:
"The Melville story reminds me of a tale my father used to tell.
"My father, H.M. 'Preacher' Wadsworth, was born and raised in Patterson in the early 20th century.
"He said Harry Williams, a wealthy lumberman and early aviation pioneer who resided in Patterson, was planning to run for governor against Huey Long.
"When Huey found out, word came from Baton Rouge that U.S. 90 was going to be rerouted to bypass Patterson.
"Harry Williams did not run, and U.S. 90 was built through the middle of Patterson."
Living dangerously
Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge, reminds us of the land mines that litter the field of a marriage, and what happens when you activate one with an ill-chosen remark:
"Sometimes 'last words' are not immediately fatal.
"In the early days of my marriage, I was the hunter-gatherer and my new bride, Mary, was the slash-and-burner.
"One day she placed before me what resembled a Civil War battle scene — a lot of wrinkled greenish, bluish-gray and red stuff. She called it 'vegetable surprise.'
"I immediately said the only surprise was that she thought I would eat it.
"She gasped, gave a brief smirk, and I knew my goose was cooked. Sensing danger, the dog quickly left the room."
Dan says he's been paying for that remark, in one way or another, ever since.
He adds, "I know my epitaph will one day read, 'Here lies a man who met his demise, when he mocked his wife’s vegetable surprise.'”
Moment of truth
Bobby Matherne recalls the night he realized the LSU football program was on its way to national prominence:
"As a 1958 freshman at LSU in the North Stadium Dorm, I either went to the game on Saturday nights, or I had 65,000 rabid fans stomping on my head.
"I was there for the Kentucky game, waiting outside the stadium for my dad to bring my girlfriend.
"I noticed this man who appeared to be despondent, walking around in a circle with his head down.
"I asked him if something was wrong, and he said, 'I just drove here from Pensacola, Florida, like I’ve done for every home game for 20 years, and for the FIRST time ever, I couldn’t buy a ticket!'"
Says Bobby: "I knew then this was going to be a great year!"
Special People Dept.
- Ann Claire Wilson, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday on Sunday, July 8.
- John T. Reynolds, of Avondale, celebrates his 90th birthday on Saturday, July 7.
Checkout blues
George McLean, of Metairie, continues our discussion of the proliferation of do-it-yourself grocery checkouts:
"I thought the self-checkout scanners were provided to alleviate the frustrations of those who find themselves in the express checkout lane behind someone whose cart is holding a plethora of items."
(First of all, George, I'm impressed that you used "plethora," perhaps for the first time in this column. And I propose that stores hire bouncers — large guys who would forcibly remove to the proper lines inconsiderate shoppers who try to enter express lanes with more than the number of items they're allowed.)
Classical groaner
Bill Haynie, of Slidell, shares a travel story, but I'd just as soon he hadn't…:
"A few years back my wife, Mary Ann, and I were visiting Salzburg, Austria, and we signed up for a tour of the city.
"Our local guide pointed out Amadeus Mozart’s home (still standing), where he started to write his last symphony but unfortunately died before finishing it.
"I yelled out from the back of the tour group, 'Mozart must have been de-composing.'"
(So tell us, Bill, after they they threw you out of the tour group, what did you do next?)
Going frog wild
Wayne LeCompte, of Metairie, reports that while in Rayne, the frog capital of Louisiana, he saw a sign reading, "Frog parking only. All others will be toad."