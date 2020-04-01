After our March 24 story about items that work only on TV commercials, Bobby Marcello, of Thibodaux, offered this example:
"Several years ago, a TV commercial advertised a three-section, fold-into-any-position 'miracle' ladder.
"The ratchets and ladder sections were smoothly and effortlessly configured by two ladies dressed in their form-fitting beach volleyball uniforms. Before the commercial ended, credit card in hand, I ordered one.
"After several attempts to position the ladder as the ladies did on TV, I had pinched my fingers in the ratchets and got slammed on the shoulder and knee by unsecured ladder sections.
"Undeterred, I sent the manufacturer my name and address, asking him to please send those bikini-clad ladies to my house to demonstrate the ease of operating this ladder.
"I’m still waiting, but I do get an adrenaline rush every time my doorbell rings."
Homebound blues
Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, says one aspect of the coronavirus quarantine we might have overlooked is that with everyone home 24/7, it is very hard on burglars.
He adds this observation, "Looks like my neighbor across the street has the stay-at-home blues, commonly known as cabin fever. He’s throwing dirt and mud all over his pickup.
"Heck, he just waxed it yesterday."
Double firing
"I put in several years doing newspaper work," says Perry Rose, of Denham Springs. "At one paper the boss was a drinker — and there was a bar next door.
"One night he came back after visiting the bar, and found a recently hired reporter drunk.
"He fired the reporter on the spot. But neither of them remembered the incident when they sobered up, and came to work as usual.
"Several days later the boss remembered, or was reminded, that he had fired the reporter — and fired him again. Newspaper work isn't for the timid."
Crime doesn't pay
Laura Robertson, of Pine Grove, says, "Articles about slipping into movies reminds me of an episode from our teenage years.
"I wasn't in on this one (I promise), but a group went to the drive-in in Amite. They stopped before getting there and two of the boys, one the car's owner, got in the trunk. His date drove.
"Lo and behold, when she stopped to pay, the car died. She could not get it started, so she had to unlock the trunk right there and let them out so he could start the car."
Cotton candy too?
Lee Blotner, of Metairie, "Seeing a mention of opera singer Luciano Pavarotti's name reminded me of an incident.
"When I was living in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pavarotti came for a concert in the University of Tennessee's basketball arena, holding over 25,000 fans.
"As usual, the vendors were out in full force selling food items. In the middle of the concert, Pavarotti remarked that it was the first time he had ever sung opera to the smell of popcorn! Of course, this brought a big laugh."
Special People Dept.
— Anice Clark Wilson, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 92nd birthday Wednesday, April 1.
— The Rev. Joel P. Hilbun, associate pastor of Vietnamese Hope Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, celebrates his 91st birthday Thursday, April 2.
— Ted Varnado, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Thursday, April 2. Raised in Kentwood, he is a Korean War veteran. He is active in church and Boy Scouts, and as an LSU track and field official.
— Louise Lambert, of Slidell, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, April 2.
New swimsuit style?
"Anonymous" has a story from days past:
"My son called me at the health club with whatever 'crisis' was going on at that time. I talked to him as I changed into my swimsuit, and was still on the phone as I walked to the pool.
"After we finished our conversation I looked down, and my suit was wrong side out! Cups, slimming panels and a long white tag waving in the breeze — I almost screamed in disbelief.
"Ladies, as seniors it is hard to be 'cute' around the pool, but if your swimsuit is wrong side out, there is no hope!"