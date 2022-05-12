Peter Dassey, of Kenner, says the NBA playoffs reminded him of this "famous people" story:
"My friend Ed, traveling back to Tulsa, Oklahoma, was waiting to transfer planes in Houston's George Bush International Airport.
"He stopped at a very crowded McDonald's in the terminal, found an unoccupied two-seater table, and sat down with his lunch.
"A very tall man asked if he could sit at the empty seat. Ed said sure, and the man slid in with a tray loaded with Big Macs and fries.
"When people started coming up to the stranger and asking for his autograph, Ed asked if he was famous. The bald man said, 'Well, yes, I'm a professional basketball player.'
"'Are you Michael Jordan?' Ed guessed.
"The hefty athlete snarled back, 'Michael Jordan!', grabbed his tray and stormed off.
"Ed later surmised that his lunch guest was Charles Barkley."
Top Dog
Speaking of meeting famous people, Emmett Irwin says, "I met Kurt Russell when he was in Baton Rouge filming a movie. Then later I met The Junk Yard Dog when he was wrestling, also in Baton Rouge.
"Who was the most famous at that time in my eyes? The Junk Yard Dog! He was a local hero at that time, and I didn't get around much back then.
"What did you expect from a young boy from Port Arthur, Texas?"
Which reminds me
This is my favorite wrestling story, from the days when entertainment was more limited in Baton Rouge, and the matches at the Teamsters' Hall were really big deals.
I was having coffee one morning at a doughnut shop, and the two ladies behind the counter were recounting their thrilling evening at the wrestling matches
They were telling each other how sexy the hero was, and how dirty the villain treated him, when a guy at the counter remarked, "Aw, that stuff's all fake!"
The two servers glared at him, and from that moment on he was dead to them. They turned their backs on him, and ignored him when he tried to get a coffee refill.
The poor guy finally left some money on the counter and left, no doubt vowing to keep his mouth shut about wrestling in the presence of a true believer.
Modest author
Seems to me the best celebrities are the ones who don't act like celebrities. For instance:
Bill Huey says, "I met James Michener at a crab boil on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Michener had just published 'Chesapeake' and was living in the area.
"He was wearing plaid shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, and black high-top tennis shoes. He just strolled up, stuck out his hand, and said, 'Hi, I'm Jim Michener.'
"'I know,' I said quietly."
Special People Dept.
— Joan Silver, of Lafayette, celebrates her 92nd birthday Sunday, May 15. She is a New Orleans native.
— Gerard and Mary Rose Shaw, of Mandeville, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Saturday, May 14. She also celebrates 3,000 hours of volunteer work at St. Tammany Hospital. They are from New Orleans' Irish Channel; graduated from Redemptorist High; married at St. Alphonsus Church. ("Everybody in New Orleans will know what you are talking about.")
— Adrian and Lettye Harris, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 56th anniversary Saturday, May 14. They were married while they were LSU students. He is a retired Ford dealer; his dealership was Superior Ford in Zachary.
Ancient history
Algie Petrere, of Central, came across this one:
"Hard to believe I once had a phone attached to a wall, and when it rang I picked it up without knowing who was calling, and I'm still alive."
Operation Overload
Elena Piazza says, "Oliver Houck's memory of his Bug convertible equipped to carry a canoe made me want to share the story of my first new car, a red Karmann Ghia.
"My husband and I picked it up in Luxembourg and drove it through Europe for seven weeks, with our two girls, 16 and 9, and SEVEN suitcases!"
"We got a lot of funny looks."
(If you've never seen a Karmann Ghia, check it out. Then you'll understand the funny looks.)