Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge, recalls another story from his days as a young senatorial aide in the Legislature in the mid-'70s:
"This was the difficult year of right-to-work legislation, so it was a welcome relief for the senators to handle a bill naming the state song. It was the type of legislation that enticed the adding of riders, such as naming the state tree and state flower.
"Sen. Edgar Mouton, of Lafayette, was an eloquent speaker and could not resist having fun with his friend Sen. Claude Duval of Houma.
"Sen. Mouton offered a rider that named Sen. Duval the state fossil, for being petrified over the right-to-work vote.
"Over his indignant objection, Sen. Duval was voted state fossil 38-1. The fossil rider was removed before final passage of the bill, but the senators enjoyed a much-needed laugh."
Wrong-number game?
Our series on phone scams got these two responses:
Bodo Claus, of Baton Rouge, says his family is among the “victims” of wrong number calls, which appear to be pranks rather than scams:
"For some reason, our calls peak during the month of December and are from youngsters, sometimes prodded by their somewhat more mature siblings."
Diane T. Martin, of Morgan City, puts a positive spin on the experience:
"Back in June, I began receiving phone calls from people who were 'returning' a missed call from me.
"These calls still come in, from almost every state. I’ve chatted with men and women from Detroit, Michigan, to Waynesboro, Georgia, and from Hillsboro, Maine, to Midland, Texas.
"I even conversed with a gentleman from North Dakota.
"I also receive calls from all over Louisiana: Thibodaux, Houma, Cut Off, Hammond, Mandeville, Franklinton, Bogalusa, Melville — I’ve finally stopped keeping track.
"I’ve had conversations with some very interesting people. Some have empathized with me; some have told me how to stop the phone calls (it didn’t work); and some have discussed the weather (everybody’s got heat this summer). Not one person has been cranky, or ugly, or disrespectful.
"I’ve 'traveled' the continental United States, and I never left home."
Think Asian
While we're on the subject, Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, says, "Regarding responses to unwanted phone calls, you might want to try the Japanese phone answering greeting: 'Mushi-Mushi!'"
Nice People Dept.
Alison Johannessen, of Baton Rouge, thanks the "very nice lady" who paid for their lunch at Dearman's for "my sons, Will and Nicholas, my niece Emily and her friend Liza."
Alison adds, "My son, Will, has Down syndrome. The lady told the teens how nice it was of them to include Will, and the way they treated him.
"She explained to them that her son, with special needs, had recently passed away, and she was touched by this scene."
Wrong Tim
Frequent contributor Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, tells me, "I’m going to have to meet this Tim Harper that is in your Wednesday column. He and I appear to have very similar writing styles."
Sorry, Tim. I can't explain how "Harper" popped in my head while I was putting your item (about a Hawaiian Spam dish) in that column. About the only Harper I know is I.W., and I assure you he had nothing to do with the error.
Special People Dept.
- Olga G. Russo celebrates her 102nd birthday on Thursday, Aug. 23.
- Adrian Decker, of Zachary, celebrates his 90th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 23.
Seeing double
Jay Hadley, of Baton Rouge, says, "I walked into our local dry cleaners the other day to drop off some pants.
"We have been using the same cleaners for quite some time, and have chatted with the lady who is always behind the counter.
"I put my pants on the counter, and the lady immediately asked, 'Have you been here before?'
"I honestly thought she was in dementia, and tried to figure out if she had lost it or not. When I finished closing my mouth (that you could have stuffed the Morning Advocate into), she explained she was filling in for her TWIN SISTER!"
Louisiana Haiku
Time for decisions
Couch, recliner? Hot wings, ribs?
Ready for football