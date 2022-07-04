Here's the best "weird animal story" since the tale of the camel, the lady, and the dog some years ago. (If you don't remember that one, let me know and I'll tell you the whole sordid story.)
When Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge, saw the report in the Saturday Advocate, he offered this comment, along with some unfortunate puns:
"Some stories are too good to be true, and yet they are: 'Local macaw opens door and frees kangaroo from its sanctuary to roam Zachary neighborhoods and terrorize the villagers.'
"The best part is that we will never know the truth as to why, and are left to speculate.
"Did the Aussie native 'roo' the day he left his motherland, and the kind-hearted macaw opened the door and encourage him to do a walk-about — or in this case a 'hop-about' to find his inner peace?
"Most likely, the macaw had been awakened from his sleep by one too many incessant hopping sounds at all hours of the night. He told the kangaroo he was going to 'didgeri his doo,' and opened the door, commanding that he take a long walk-about on a short pier.
"We’ll never know, because macaws will squawk, but never talk, with investigators, and a 'kangaroo court-appointed' attorney is keeping mum."
Not for internal use
Stories of alcoholic beverages remind Russ Wise, of LaPlace, of this tale of a youthful misstep:
"I remember my effort to impress a girlfriend who had moved from my West Virginia hometown to the New York area.
"When I was 16 I rode a train to visit her family, and we went together to see Manhattan.
"We ate at Reuben's Deli (home of the Reuben sandwich, now closed). The waiter asked if we wanted an adult beverage (we were both underage, but back then New York's drinking age was 18, and I guess he didn't care).
"My parents always drank bourbon and 7-Up, but I knew TRUE sophisticates drank Scotch. So I asked for a Scotch and 7-Up.
"I never made that mistake again."
Which reminds me
Speaking of underage drinkers and their mistakes, I recall a trip to Bourbon Street when I had just started my studies at LSU.
We went into some dive, and my buddies all ordered beer. But I recalled TV shows about bars, so I said, "Bourbon and water."
I quickly learned that while this may work on TV, in real life you always specify a brand. You might not get it in a place like that one, but the chances are marginally better that you won't get something really foul.
As Russ Wise says, "I never made that mistake again."
Hold the burger!
Here's another submission for our "customized cheeseburgers" series:
"When I was born in 1951, my parents were vegetarians," says Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux.
"When I was young, I remember going to The Chuck Wagon on the southeast corner of Government and Foster, where we ordered 'cheeseburgers with no meat patty.'
"This was very confusing to the people taking our order!"
Make 'em laugh
Andree Herrington, of Metairie, says a recent story about male and female ailments reminded her of this:
"A few months ago my husband kept complaining of stomach pain. Finally I said, 'Why don’t you call the doctor’s office?'
"He did, and when the nurse answered he yelled to me, 'Honey, what is it you said I have?'
"Without thinking I replied, 'Endometriosis.'
"After he hung up, I realized what I had said — and started laughing so hard that I could not stop.
"He made me call the nurse back and explain. Obviously she shared the story with our doctor. The next time I came in he told me to get on the table so he could check my prostate. Then he burst out laughing!"