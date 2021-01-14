It seems many of you have stories about incidents that occurred during church services. Here are a few that made me chuckle:
Worshiping profits: Edwin Fleischmann says, "The scene was Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on North Rampart Street in New Orleans.
"I was about 6 years old, Raymond was about 4, and Emmett was about 2.
"Again, my brother Raymond was the principal actor. My mother had given each of us a nickel to put into the collection basket. I dutifully put my nickel in, and my brother Emmett put his nickel in. When the collection basket had passed, Raymond had two nickels.
"I wish I could remember how my mother reacted when she realized what had happened!"
The doughnut fund: Debbie Ward Cannon says, "Many years ago, Mother led her six young children to Mass each Sunday morning at St. Gerard Majella in north Baton Rouge.
"At some Masses, our grandfather served as an usher, and at the appropriate time would pass the collection basket on our side of the aisle.
"After Mass, he and our grandmother would stop at Krispy Kreme and pick up doughnuts before stopping at our house for coffee and a visit.
"On one of these mornings, my younger 4-year-old brother piped up and stated, 'PawPaw, now I know where you get the money for those doughnuts!'"
Emergency call: Frank A. Fasone, of Lafayette, says, "We were attending East Bayou Baptist Church (now The Bayou Church) with our sons.
"Our youngest, now 35, was about 10 when Brother Mike Walker, in the middle of his sermon, asked the congregation, 'Who you gonna call?' (when seeking divine guidance).
"When our son said out loud, 'Ghostbusters!' at least half the congregation of probably 300 laughed."
Staying sharp
Lately I'm getting so many messages from Donaldsonville readers that I'm thinking of starting an auxiliary column called "The Latest News from D'Ville."
Here's one from Church Falcon: "The mention of Inez 'Nez' Landry's 101st birthday brought back some fond memories of my friend.
"I would look forward to every spring, when she — at approximately 90 years old — would bring me her shovel and hoe to sharpen so that she could work her garden.
"I miss my visits with Nez. She was always so enthusiastic and full of energy. And still is."
The littlest carnivore
Mike Buzbee says, "During Christmas holidays my grandson Braxton, 6 years old, shared with us that he wanted to be a veterinarian.
"His mom, Brit, had this conversation with him:
"Braxton: 'The only problem about being a veterinarian is he can't eat meat.'
"His mom: 'It's a vegetarian who doesn't eat meat, not a veterinarian.'
"Braxton: 'Oh, good, because I like cheeseburgers."
Special People Dept.
Lorraine Lockhart, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Saturday, Jan. 16. She is a long-time member of Oakcrest Baptist Church.
Archie the driver
Edie Bender, on Thursday, mentioned motorists who seem paralyzed by a traffic light changing from red to green.
Elaine L. Hasperue reminds us that driving etiquette calls for allowing a few seconds for the driver in front of you to react to the changing light color:
"After reading about red lights this morning, I had a very nostalgic moment.
"When my father (Archie Bunker type) was living, if he was behind another vehicle waiting for the light to turn he would have his hand on the horn.
"If the vehicle didn't go immediately when the light changed, my father would be on the horn.
"I don't remember how many times a person would be so irate they would get out their car and give him a piece of their mind."
Elaine, I think your father was behind me at red lights on several occasions…
Safety pause
Rebecca Gouvier offers a reason why drivers at traffic lights don't move out immediately when the light changes:
"They’re waiting for the folks who are gonna run the red light."
Dealing with deniers
David Earle, of Baton Rouge, asks, "When they determine the order of who gets the vaccine, do the people who think the virus a hoax get the placebo vaccine?"