Lillian Miller tells why she feels cold weather isn't all bad:
"Hot weather, cold weather,
Opinions vary.
Me, I’d rather the chill to tarry.
If you ask me why,
I’ll name a few:
It’s the morning sky
And its pinkish hue,
It’s a toasty fire
And a cup of Earl Grey;
It’s putting mosquito spray
Far, far away.
It’s feeding the birds
Who hungrily gather
To happily consume the bird seed I’ve scattered.
The cardinals so cute as they puff up their feathers;
And I’m finally wearing my cashmere sweater."
A moving tale
Frank A. Fasone, of Lafayette, adds to our tales of New Orleans-area folks seeking refuge in Acadiana after Hurricane Katrina:
"Five of my wife's immediate family, from Chalmette, wound up here. Some moved out after five weeks, but my mother-in-law stayed 11 months, and my wife's nephew, in his 20s, stayed 13 months.
"During that time he met a wonderful girl, whom he is now married to, and they have four lovely children.
"My wife and I have been remodeling this 45-year-old home in stages for years. One day we became a bit frustrated with the prospect for the next phase of the remodeling and said, 'Let's go look at some new homes.'
"Her nephew and his girlfriend (now wife) overheard us, and the nephew said, 'Are we moving?'
"My wife and I looked at each other, wondering if we were gaining a new son for our household permanently. His girlfriend got a big kick out of that, and we did too."
Humble fare
Kathy says, "The letter about the couple serving red beans and rice, and their company thinking that was all they could afford, reminded me of a like story.
"My brother Moran and his wife Judy, stationed somewhere in Texas, were having dinner one night.
"As they were eating, another serviceman dropped by to see my brother about something. Upon seeing what they were eating, he became embarrassed and kindly invited them to come and eat with his family — assuring them they had plenty.
"He was insistent, and just couldn’t believe it when they told him they chose to eat this food, and really liked it.
"It was clear he didn’t believe them, but sadly accepted they weren’t going to go with him to eat.
"Now, I don’t know how many others would enjoy their supper of choice, except for south Louisiana Cajuns.
"Mmm, mmm, good! Nothing like hot cornbread and milk!"
(Thanks for the memory, Kathy. My dad, raised in rural Mississippi, finished most dinners with cornbread and milk. If we didn't have cornbread, which was not often, he'd settle for saltine crackers crushed up in his milk.)
Angel sighting
"Angels live among us," says a reader who signs himself "Eternally Grateful:"
"On a recent very cold night an angel saw a troubled young lady walking down a busy Baton Rouge street carrying what seemed to be all her possessions.
"Fearing she would freeze that night, she was picked up and brought to a safe, warm place.
"From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank that angel for helping, and possibly saving, my granddaughter."
Secret of longevity
J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsonville, says, "Reading the birthdays in your column reminded me of some interviews:
"1. An interviewer asked a man on his 100th birthday if he'd lived in that city all his life. He replied, 'Not yet.'
"2. Another man celebrating his 100th was asked to what did he attribute his longevity. He said he ate right, didn't drink or smoke and exercised regularly. The interviewer said his uncle did that, but died at 90. The centenarian replied, 'He didn't do it long enough.'"
Blame the tequila!
Andree Herrington, of Metairie, says, "Years ago my husband and I were in Cuernavaca, Mexico, having dinner at a nice hotel.
"I excused myself to go to the ladies’ room. When I exited there was a whole mariachi band playing for me and pointing to the 'Senor' on the door. (The 'Senora' door was next to it.)
"Realizing what I had done, I smiled, curtsied, and blew them a kiss. A good margarita will do that!"