Dear Smiley: Russ Kercher described the Berlin Wall memorial and National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.
I was there this summer with my family. Fulton is a town of about 15,000 in the middle of cornfields in the middle of Missouri. There Winston Churchill gave his famous “Iron Curtain” speech.
In addition to a fantastic museum and a 40-foot section of the Berlin Wall, there’s a London church designed by Christopher Wren.
It was damaged during the blitz in World War II. In the 1960s the British decided to tear it down, but some donors got together and had it dismantled and shipped to Fulton.
But the best part of our trip was when we were told by the lady at the front desk of the museum that there was a po-boy place in town where we could have lunch.
We gave each other an “as if” look — until she said the name of the restaurant was Fontenot’s.
We found a family from our part of Louisiana that served po-boys as good as any you can get here!
DICK SPEYRER
Baton Rouge
Soup and tears
Dear Smiley: I did not know Holly Clegg, but as I read your story "Soup served with sadness" it actually brought tears to my eyes.
Holly is no longer here, but she left us with living memories as we read her many recipes. They will bring tears to our eyes as we remember this beautiful person from whence they originated.
DONALD LANDAICHE
Donaldsonville
All about Doodles
Dear Smiley: Recent "doodle bug" stories take me back to the time my freshmen/sophomore classes and I discussed James Hurst's short story, "The Scarlet Ibis," about the adventures of a little boy named William "Doodles" Armstrong and his relationship with his brother.
During the 30-some years I spent exploring literature with my students, this story ranks as one of the most fulfilling! It made us talk! It made us laugh! It made us shed some tears.
I located Mr. Hurst's beautifully written story in my library, and once again explored this author's ingenious style of employing symbolism to make his point.
Several sheets of Kleenex were nearby!
BARBARA "BOBBIE" SPENCER
Lafayette
Well named
Dear Smiley: About mention of Leake Avenue at the foot of the New Orleans levee:
In my dad's day at the Corps of Engineers, the address was the "Foot of Prytania Street." It was later called "Leake" — and sometimes it did when a barge broke loose and hit it!
GERTRUDE BEAUFORD
Jefferson
Keeping his cool
Dear Smiley: My good friend and former classmate and employee, Robert Menuet, was buried recently.
I told the story to some of the attendees as to how Robert wowed Dean Hebert at a reception for our freshman LSU Law School class held at the dean’s home.
While standing around one of the half barrels filled with ice and cold beer situated around the patio, Robert proceeded to light a cigarette and put his foot on the rim of the barrel to further relax.
When he did so, his foot slipped into the barrel and he had ice water up to his knee!
He nonchalantly removed his foot amid a roar of laughter and continued his discussion with the dean and those around him. He will be missed.
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
She's the boss
Dear Smiley: To those who asked: There are "Men Working" signs because the women are usually making the lists of things to do and pointing out which ones are next.
BO BIENVENU
Prairieville
Nearly an invader
Dear Smiley: With all the mention over the past few weeks of veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, etc., I had to think about how I would identify my term, having been drafted in 1960.
I decided to identify myself as a veteran of the "Almost invasion of Cuba."
RAY SCHELL
Prairieville
Hump Day poetry
Dear Smiley: Love your column in The Advocate — a cup of coffee and your column always start my day.
Thought you might like this poem by Ogden Nash:
"The camel has a single hump;
The dromedary, two;
Or else the other way around.
I'm never sure. Are you?"
MICHELLE CAVE
Baton Rouge