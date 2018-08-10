Dear Smiley: To add to your "Night of the British Invasion" (about the 1968 rock concert in Baton Rouge):
The Who always finished their concerts by busting up their band equipment.
My band, The Inn Crowd, played onstage right before The Who. To upstage them, we located some old drums, guitars, and other worthless band equipment, and stashed it backstage.
During our last song, "Wild Thing," our drummer, Lester Dodge, started the mayhem by kicking his bass drum halfway across the stage. Then Sammy Rubin and Hal Ellis smashed and stomped their guitars. Our road manager, Darrel Folse, set off smoke bombs. Cookie Smith, our lead singer, jammed a mic into one of the speakers and created a super-loud feedback.
I could not find an old bass for myself, so I was the only one who did not get to smash anything.
The crowd loved it! As we exited the stage, The Who's manager confronted us and was furious! S.J. and Mickey Montalbano, our managers, were laughing, and told the manager, "Sue us."
Even members of The Who were laughing. John Entwistle said to me, "That was great, man!"
I still run into people who say how great it was when The Inn Crowd upstaged The Who!
BILLY JOHNSON
Baton Rouge
Do it herself
Dear Smiley: Rick Marshall’s Wednesday article (on the training of husbands) reminded me of a visit I paid to my good friend and "elder of the marsh," Joseph Gaudet.
He was swinging in a swing on the dock next to his boat launch while his wife, Sarah, was busy pressure washing the launch for the busy spring fishing season on nearby Lake Verret.
I said, “Must be nice to be able to watch your wife work while swinging,” to which he responded, “I’ve been married 54 years and I STILL don’t know how to do nothing!”
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
Kitchen follies
Dear Smiley: Recent food articles brought back memories of food disasters my husband suffered through our first year of marriage.
Once I called my mother-in-law to ask what my husband's favorite sandwich was. She told me tuna with egg and mayo on toast. The look on his face when the egg dripped out of the sandwich told me it was no longer his favorite. (She didn't say boil the egg.)
I decided after two weeks of marriage to cook something special. I took two frozen pork chops, put then on the counter to defrost, and went to the store.
Returning, I found one pork chop missing. I found it under our bed, with our beautiful Persian cat gnawing on it.
I retrieved it, cleaned it up, stuck a toothpick in the gnawed one, and finished cooking. Guess who got the one with the toothpick…he never had a clue.
We are still married after 58 years — I did figure out how to get through that first year without killing him.
FAY WEILBAECHER
Covington
Catty chatter
Dear Smiley: We once had a cat that would talk to us in clearly enunciated syllables.
For instance, if he wanted to go out, he would stand by the door and say, “Yow.”
If I didn’t drop everything and rush to do his bidding, he would add a syllable, saying, “Me yow.” Not “meow,” but two distinct syllables. And he would tap the tip of his tail, showing his irritation.
Wait a while and I’d hear, “Me yow er!” and the tail is moving faster.
By the time he’d said “Me yow ah er!” and was whipping his tail, I figured I had better boogie over there and open the dang door!
Once he got up to six syllables — just ‘cause we were curious as to how far he could count.
SARAH STRAVINSKA
Chestnut
Killing grounds?
Dear Smiley: I read about using dishwasher powder to rid the lawn of fire ants. Another method is to spread used coffee grounds on them.
I’ve been doing this for several years, and it is very seldom that a new hill pops up.
DOUG JOHNSON
Watson
Dear Doug: But won't all that coffee keep them awake and working longer hours?