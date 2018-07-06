Dear Smiley: One more Huey Long story:
My father, Rodney, was mayor of Church Point and also postmaster. My mother, Myrtle, taught piano lessons. Her grandfather, State Sen. Homer Barousse, was one of the "round-robiners" whose votes helped stave off the impeachment of Huey Long when he was governor.
A political rally was scheduled for Church Point, and my mother was applying the last stages of her makeup when the doorbell rang.
On the front porch she found a group of well-dressed men. One of them, nattily dressed in a double breasted suit, said, "People tell us you are a great ragtime piano player. Can you play for us?"
Myrtle said, "Certainly, Sen. Long."
She sat at the piano in the parlor and the men formed a semi-circle behind her. Huey Long drew up a chair next to the piano.
She played "Sleepy Time Gal," "Margie," "After You're Gone," etc.
A young messenger appeared to tell Huey the rally was about to start. Huey dismissed him with a wave of his hand.
He came back a second time, with the same result. When he showed up a third time, Huey told him, "We're having a grand time here. Don't you dare come back. That rally starts when I get there."
Mother told him, "Senator, it is really time to go."
She accompanied them to the rally. And Huey was correct; it had not started.
THOMAS MURREL
Church Point
Life and death of Elmo
Dear Smiley: The mention of the “nunya” story (telling a phone scammer "Nunya your business…") brought back a recent funny story with my husband, John, when he scammed the scammer.
He recently answered our home phone and paused for a moment. He then said, “Elmo, is that you?" Then he yelled to me, "Mimi, it’s our grandson Elmo.”
Of course we don’t have a grandson named Elmo. As the scammer tried to convince Papa he wasn't Elmo, John told "Elmo" he sounded different. Was it because he had a cold?
I heard Papa say, "Elmo, if you are sick go see Dr. Joe. He’ll take care of you."
"What, you are in Costa Rica and your mama doesn’t know it? You better get yourself home …”
"With that I yelled, “Papa, let me talk to Elmo.” Click! With that, grandson Elmo was gone forever!
ANDREE HERRINGTON
Metairie
Watch your underwear!
Dear Smiley: One of my most vivid memories of dorm life at LSU in the mid-to-late ‘50s is the rumble of guys crossing the Parade Grounds, heading to the freshman dormitories for a “panty raid.”
Supposedly, they would climb to the second floor and go in through a window, inadvertently left open, and retrieve the “prize,” a pair of girl’s panties.
However, the housemother was pre-warned of the impending danger. She then announced that our privileges would be revoked, and we would be “campused” for the weekend if we were even seen at our windows, encouraging the young men to climb up to our rooms. (As if anyone would do that!)
Every girl I knew crowded into the rooms of us girls whose rooms faced the horseshoe. And amazingly, no one was grounded that weekend.
Oh, how naïve we were back in the ‘50s!
DIANE T. MARTIN
Morgan City
Watch your contractions!
Dear Smiley: I have found that sometimes it is best not to use a contraction.
A while back, I introduced myself to a couple who had seated themselves in the pew in front of me at church. They, in turn, gave me their names.
The next Sunday they returned to the same pew. I, of course, was in my favorite spot.
I said to them, first glancing at the man, “I’m sorry, but I don’t recall your name.”
Then, looking at the woman, I continued, “But I remember your Fanny.”
I was getting an odd look, so I said, “I remember you are Fanny.”
TIM PALMER
Lafayette
Make 'em laugh
Dear Smiley: If a supermarket cashier asks me, "Are you ready to check out?" I respond, "I am pretty old, but I think I have a few years left."
It usually produces a laugh.
ERNIE GREMILLION
Baton Rouge