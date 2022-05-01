Our readers have been telling of meeting celebrities, but some encounters were before they were well-known:
Paul Gasser, of Mandeville, says, "In the late '40s we lived in Denver, and on weekends would take rides into the mountains.
"On one of these, we came upon a movie set. They were filming 'Ticket to Tomahawk,' a Western released in 1950 starring Rory Calhoun, Anne Baxter, Dan Dailey, and Walter Brennan.
"My two sisters and I, excited, jumped out of the car, then realized we needed our camera plus paper for autographs.
"Back at the car, our mom said our dad had gone off with our Brownie camera. When we found him, he said he had used the last shot taking a photo of a young actress (she had an uncredited role as Clara, a dance hall girl).
"Even though she wasn't a star, we got her autograph and chatted with her, and she gave me a peck on the cheek.
"After she became famous, Dad always maintained he had discovered Marilyn Monroe."
Bread on the run
"Stories of Golden Meadow speed limits (in Saturday's column) brought to mind one of my favorite memories, Dufrene’s Bakery," says Peter Dassey, of Kenner:
"Along the way to catch our crew boat out of Leeville, we would need to pass through Golden Meadow. But not before stopping at Dufrene's Bakery to get some loaves of hot French bread for our breakfast.
"We would joke about the speed limit being so low that one of us could hop out of the moving vehicle, retrieve the loaves from Dufrene's, and jog back to the moving car before we left the city limits.
"With the car at idle speed, you could still be in violation of the law."
Playing with Bugs
Lately our series on Volkswagen Beetles has had stories about hazardous uses youngsters found for the little Bugs. Here's one from Tom Boone, of Gonzales, who's still with us despite playing this game:
"Years ago, as teenagers in the country (White Castle), we had to invent games to entertain us during the summer.
"When the river was low, a large pond behind the levee would dry up and the bed would become covered with thick grass at least a foot high.
"A friend had a VW Bug which could hardly get out of its own way on the street, much less on this heavy grass.
"Several of us would get in the center of the pond and our friend would try to hit us with the car — which could go just a little faster than we could run in this grass.
"Thus the game of 'Dodge Bug' was invented. We had a lot of fun running and diving out of the way of the little struggling Bug. It lasted for a few days, until the clutch finally gave out."
Merci, y'all
Edwin Fleischmann, of Metairie, and Larry Sylvester, of Baton Rouge, answer the question, “How do Cajuns say y’all?" It's "vous autres."
Riding high
J.B. Castagnos, of Donaldsville, says, "While on the bootlegging subject, my grandfather was a blacksmith; came over from France.
"My dad said that during Prohibition they would add springs to the rear of cars, making them sit high when empty but level when hauling a load. A dragging rear was a flag for the revenuers."
The nose shows
Alton Duke, of Baton Rouge, continues our moonshiners stories:
"Tax agents, when looking for moonshiners, would observe large buyers of sugar. In addition, if the suspects had creases on the bridge of their noses, that would confirm they were escaping taxes.
"The agents knew the creases were caused by a lot of tasting their product while drinking from a Mason jar."
All in the family
Still speaking of illegal booze and those who dealt with it, here's a bit of history from Jacob Scardina, of Baton Rouge:
"Did you know that family member substitutes could serve the jail time for caught and convicted moonshiners? Not only that, they could serve it on weekends so as not to miss work. Happened in my family."