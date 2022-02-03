My Tuesday post-hurricane story led to this from J.R. Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge:
"On Jan. 7, 2008, the LSU Tigers creamed the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes 38-24 to win the BCS National Championship.
"Hurricane Gustav churned into Louisiana on Sept. 1, 2008, wreaking havoc. In Port Hudson, we were clearing trees and awaiting electricity restoration for over a week.
"Crews from all over the country descended on Louisiana to help with debris clearing and power restoration.
"On Day 8 without electricity, I heard a truck in my driveway. It was a power company bucket truck.
"Slamming on my now worn 'BCS National Champs LSU' cap, I hustled outside to greet my energy warrior. I found a big guy inspecting the lines.
"'Good morning!' I hailed as I approached. The hulking fella turned slowly, his eyes zeroing in on my LSU cap. In vibrant red script, his cap read 'Ohio State.'
"This big Buckeye held the silence as long as he could, then burst into laughter, exclaiming, 'Let's get you some power, Tiger!'
"It was almost enough to make me consider the possibility of becoming somewhat of an Ohio State fan. Almost."
That's entertainment?
"Martha Wright’s Wednesday story of her dad killing the mouse with a shoe reminded me of my experience," says Terry Palmer, of Lafayette.
"I was sitting in the office of a New Orleans printing company waiting to see a proof. There was nothing to read but printing trade journals, pretty boring to say the least.
"Then I noticed a small spider who would come out from under a desk, apparently looking for prey. When he felt footsteps of someone, he’d run back under the desk.
"I watched, amused, for probably 30 minutes until my printing rep came in.
"He let out a yell: 'Eek, a spider!' and stomped him.
"I told him, 'Get better magazines. That spider was my only entertainment!'"
Let 'em roll
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, comments on the Wednesday story about Tesla recalling 54,000 vehicles to correct software that lets them come to a rolling stop at intersections, at up to 5.6 mph:
"I don’t understand the problem. In Baton Rouge, rolling stops seem to be understood as a given, especially on my street, aka 'The Autobahn.'
"We also have speed limit signs ignored with impudence by not only common traffic, but postal workers, school bus drivers, etc.
"I tried yelling at them when I’m in my front yard, but my wife frowns on that."
Nonstop driving
Speaking of our wayward motorists, Charles Morris, of Harahan, offers this advice to first-time drivers in Louisiana:
"When first in line at an intersection with a stoplight, never, ever, proceed on yellow. When the light turns green, slowly count to three, which allows the three cars running the red light to clear the intersection.
"After the third car passes, look in both directions and proceed with great caution."
Special People Dept.
— Iris Bourgeois Laiche, of Lutcher, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Feb. 4
— Shirley B. Prejean, of Lafayette, celebrates her 90th birthday Sunday, Feb. 6.
— Edmond and Linda Harris, of Albany, celebrate 55 years of marriage Friday, Feb. 4.
— Bruce and Shirley Clouatre, of Gonzales, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Feb. 4.
— Richard and Rose Mary Williams, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, Feb. 5.
Goodbye, Shlomo
Jason Bourgeois gives me the sad news that his uncle Jaime Bourgeois, who wrote me often using the fanciful alias "Shlomo Pielstick-Kennedy," has died at 86.
A retired sea captain, he returned to his beloved hometown of Opelousas for his final years.
In my book "Best of Smiley" I ran a Christmas poem Jaime wrote to his brother, the late Dr. George Bourgeois:
"May your hogs be fat and greasy
and your cows full of milk.
May your days be filled with pleasure
and your bedsheets made of silk.
May your dogs have expert noses
and your cat catch many mice.
May your house be free of roaches
and your heads devoid of lice.
May your Christmas bring you closer
to the sacred love of God.
May you never be required to leave
sweet Louisiana's sod."