Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says Memorial Day and the June 6 D-Day anniversary remind him of this story:
"My grandpa, Andres N. Horcasitas Sr., moved to New Orleans from Mexico City in the 1920s and became very involved in civic matters.
"He was a friend of Andrew Jackson Higgins, founder and owner of the firm that manufactured the LCVPs (Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel), lauded by Gen. Dwight Eisenhower for their role in D-Day.
"Our family donated some cool documents and pictures from my grandfather and father to the World War II Museum in New Orleans.
"The 10,000th Higgins boat, the S.S. Veracruz, was given to the Mexican government in 1944.
"My grandmother, Maria del Rosario Rodriguez Horcasitas, was given the privilege of christening the Veracruz — with tequila!"
The long walk
Mary Nell Barringer, of Baton Rouge, says this note was spurred by John Hu's story about his Lexus having nearly enough miles to make it to the moon:
"The story about driving to the moon struck a chord with me — 35 years ago, I started walking my dogs up and down my street daily, about a mile walk.
"I have walked it roughly 11,680 times. If I were actually going someplace, this translates to walking to Seattle and back home, to Maine and back home, to Mexico and back home, and a few trips to the beach.
"My current goal is San Francisco, and if my 'vehicle' holds up, I plan to turn right and go to Alaska, then cross the land bridge and visit Asia."
No one-way trips
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, also comments on John Hu's "driving to the moon" story:
"We all remember the first part of the great JFK challenge to America, 'To put a man on the moon.'
"But there was also a second part, too — kind of important for the Apollo astronauts — 'and back to Earth again.'"
Eggs-cruciating coffee
"Pipefitter" says, "In the early '50s I was working on a job between Houston and Baytown, Texas.
"A restaurant sign on the highway said, 'Biggest Cathead Biscuits on the Coast' and also offered bag lunches.
"My buddy and I went there and ordered coffee, and watched the employee chop up boiled egg whites real fine, parch them and add them to the coffee grounds.
"That was the worst coffee we ever tasted! We told the police about it; they probably ignored our protest."
Serving smart-alecks
We recently mentioned difficulties faced by restaurant servers.
Here's an example of why they don't make enough money, from Tim Palmer, of Lafayette:
"One Saturday evening, my brother treated some of us to a meal at La Pizzeria. There were four of us — brother Terry, nephew Austin, and Terry’s brother-in-law by marriage, Lee.
"Of the four of us, I was the only one who did not completely finish my food, and the acting night manager, Meagan, came by and asked me, 'You wanna box?'
"I replied, 'No. You wanna wrestle?'
"We had a good laugh."
(Tim, you're lucky she was in a good mood. Those pizza boxes sting…)
Nice People Dept.
A couple who will be married 65 years June 12 thanks "the kind and generous lady at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Baton Rouge for leaving a beautiful card on the table to pay for our meal. Such a nice gesture is greatly appreciated."
Special People Dept.
- Anne Bosche, of Gonzales, celebrates her 95th birthday Monday, May 27. During World War II she worked at the Puget Sound Navy Yard in Bremerton, Washington.
- Lillian D. Brown, of Norwood, celebrated her 92nd birthday Wednesday, May 22.
Head games
"It does make you wonder," says Linda Dalferes:
"While driving through many interesting little towns between Houma and New Orleans, my son spied a gentleman on the side of the road wearing a big straw sunhat…covered with aluminum foil."
(Protecting him from both the hot Louisiana sun and those rays from aliens…)
Say what?
Marvin Borgmeyer says, "For those that don't want Alexa listening in on your conversations, they're making a male version — it doesn't listen to anything!"