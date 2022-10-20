Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "My nephew, an LSU graduate, met his Alabama bride at an LSU/Alabama game.
"They now have three precious sons. At one of the christenings, I presented the baby with a stuffed tiger, explaining that being an LSU fan builds character.
"We are profoundly grateful when things go well, and can pivot more quickly to acceptance when things do not work out, moving on to the next game, gathering our fragile but lasting courage.
"Whereas (the Paul Finebaum show reinforces this position), Alabama fans are entitled and in general, crybabies, saying the world has ended when they lose one game.
"I don't know if I convinced the baby's mother, but she did put the tiger on his shelf. There's always hope."
Wake up, Mike!
Speaking of LSU, William "Butch" Cantey recalls arriving at LSU in the fall of 1965, and going through the required ROTC drills and hazing described by other readers (polished brass, shaved heads, freshmen in pajamas, etc.).
Butch also recalls this activity:
"During early orientation, every freshman male had to fall in early in the morning at the site of Mike the Tiger's cage. Then we all had to chant in unison, 'Good morning, Mike the Tiger, SIR!'"
I can't help having a vision of Mike deciding to sleep in one morning and waking up to this chant. A disgruntled tiger has to be a scary sight, and if he came charging out of his cage roaring I can imagine some terrified would-be soldiers.
Back to the past
Mickey Christensen says, "Your column’s contributors are talking about old TVs and rooftop antennas, which helped me put up with the current contract negotiations between a Baton Rouge TV station and AT&T.
"I, like many people, have lost WVLA (NBC). While this channel is down, I found an old ‘hang on the wall’ TV antenna. I have put it up, and now I can switch to the 'TV Air' feed and watch NBC programming.
"I watched the last NASCAR race with no problems. The only issue is the button to swap channels does not work if one of the channels is cable and the other TV Air."
(I have no idea what that last sentence means, Mickey, but maybe it'll be helpful to others.)
Remember Puggy?
Jennifer Samani, archival researcher on a Louisiana Public Broadcasting documentary series on Louisiana, says it includes mention of Warren "Puggy" Moity, of New Iberia.
Puggy, a perennial candidate in the '70s, is known for his TV campaign shows poking fun at Edwin Edwards (he dubbed Edwards "Tweety Bird") and other politicians.
Jennifer says, "I'm reaching out to descendants, friends, or other folks who would have archival photos and footage of him."
She's at jennifer.samani@gmail.com.
Special People Dept.
— Janie Knight, of Marrero, celebrates her 93rd birthday Sunday, Oct. 23. She is a graduate of Converse High in Sabine Parish.
— Maisie Seneca Mott, a lifelong resident of Plaquemine, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Oct. 21.
— Arlene and A.J. Hymel Jr., of Gramercy, celebrate their 61st anniversary Friday, Oct. 21.
Tired words
"Decades ago, in business school, we were taught to speak and write in unambiguous, straight-forward sentences," says Joseph W. Berey, of Covington.
"It appears the wordsmiths of today are guilty of speaking and writing numerous clichés.
"Some of the most irritating clichés are noted below, in my opinion (oops!):
"'With that being said…' 'At the end of the day…' 'We need to have a conversation about that…' 'Let me ask you this question…' 'In harm’s way…' 'It is problematic…' 'Let me say this about that…'
"The creator of this column seems to say much while using few words."
Thanks. And if I may add: a politician's "To be honest with you…" usually precedes a lie.