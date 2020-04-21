Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, observes, "Quarantine has turned us into dogs. We roam the house all day looking for food. We are told 'No!' if we get too close to strangers. And we get really excited about car rides."
Another All-Pro
"Mike from Mandeville" adds to recollections about old New Orleans bars:
"A long time ago, Trinity's was on Prytania, about a couple of blocks uptown from Napoleon Avenue. A very popular place in its day.
"I played bumper pool there. If you win, you stay on the table and play all challengers. I played a lot.
"There was an NFL Pro Bowl game at the new Superdome in January, 1976. That's why O.J. Simpson, Franco Harris, and Lynn Swann happened to be at Trinity's one eventful night.
"I happened to be on the bumper pool table as each played a game against me in succession. Well, they were stars on the football field, but not ready for prime time that night. I smoked them."
Bug surplus
Talk that talk
Paul Crisler, of Denham Springs, has another story about folks from down here venturing into the Frozen Nawth:
"My wife and I were on an RV trip through Tennessee when I stopped at a Knoxville roadside bar to ask directions.
"When the bartender asked where I was from, the lady loading the beer box said, 'I know where he's from.'
"She explained to me, 'You said, "co-mon" and "up-in-na." You are from south Louisiana.'"
What's up, entree?
Gene Duke, of Baton Rouge, says, "Your mention of eating rabbit brought good memories to us. While Sylvia and I were in Paris trying to select our lunch and having difficulty with the French language, we tried to identify the meat.
"Finally, Sylvia made ears with her fingers and did a bunny hop.
"The server smiled and said, 'Oui, Bugs Bunny!'"
Friendly persuasion
Larry Greenblatt comments on a Monday story about students persuading a fellow student to stop putting cigarette butts in a urinal:
"When I was in college, the process of dunking someone headfirst in a toilet and flushing was called a 'swirly.'
"There are varying severities. I can assure you just the threat of such action by upperclassmen caused a rapid reconsideration…"
Southern touch
Faye Guidry also adds to a Monday story, about the search for grits in New York:
"In 1980, when our daughter Leah sat for the three-day bar exam in New York City, she ordered breakfast at a cafe across the street. Her jitters and nerves were calmed when they had grits on the menu. Comfort food."
Better with gin
Julia Goeller, of Jefferson, says discussion of possible drugs to fight the virus reminds her of the '40s in Lake Charles, when her father had malaria:
"He was treated with quinine. My mother would sprinkle a little on our tongues if she heard us say a bad word. Your mouth dried up and your tongue would not work, so you couldn't talk.
"I got dosed several times, but my little brother should not have a tongue left."
Special People Dept.
James "Jim" and Jimmie Lee DeLaune celebrated 69 years of marriage Tuesday, April 21. Jim was mayor of Denham Springs for 12 years. He is a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War.
Educational experience
Hang in there
Jackie Lively Scullin offers a timely thought:
"There is an old Italian saying that is so appropriate for this day and time: 'If you hang long enough, you can get used to hanging.'"