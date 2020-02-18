Seldon McCleskey, of Lafayette, deals with our current shortage of "dogs chasing cars" stories with this one, which happened in Miami in the late ’40s or early ’50s:
"My Uncle Fred and his family always had a series of bulldogs. Ugly creatures, in my opinion, and not very smart. But they loved them.
"One (I think his name was Damit, as in 'Come here, Damit!') always chased cars. They tried everything they could think of to break him of this habit, to no avail.
"Finally, they concluded that one day he was going to get hit and they could not prevent it.
"Sure enough, one day Damit guessed wrong and a car hit him, knocking him about 20 feet through the air up against the side of their mailbox. Broke his leg.
"But the vet put a cast on, and he hobbled around on three legs for six weeks or so.
"The family thought that maybe this had hurt him badly enough that he would rethink the advisability of chasing cars.
"On the day the cast came off, they brought him home and turned him loose. The first car that came by, he shot out after it.
"But he wouldn’t go near that mailbox for anybody!"
The Dixie connection
Jerry Lagarde has inside information about a current column topic:
"As an old K'Bean (that is, a K&B employee), I have thoroughly enjoyed the many comments your contributors have provided concerning Dixie and K&B beers.
"It is great to see that such aspects of life in New Orleans are still appreciated and fondly remembered.
"In particular, I have found interesting the comparatives between Dixie beer (favorable reviews) and K&B beer (‘the cheap beer I drank in my college days’).
"Can you guess who brewed K&B beer? You got it — good old Dixie Brewing Co. on Tulane Avenue!
"Perception, perception, perception — and price — make retailing interesting."
Just one problem
The latest type of unsolicited call is the one where some unidentified company wants to buy your house, presumably to rent out as a "bed-and-breakfast."
This has gotten to be especially troubling in close-knit neighborhoods like Spanish Town, where unsupervised houses with no on-site owners are a problem.
Jacob Scardina tells of one such unsolicited call, this one a text, and how his son handled it:
Sender: "Hi, I was looking for the owner of (address). Would you consider a cash offer on this property?"
Son: "Sure."
Sender: "I don’t know how much we could offer just yet. I would need more information about it and see the condition. We do buy houses as is."
Son: "Looking at the Google Earth street view, it looks good to me."
Sender: "Are you the owner of (address)?"
Son: "No. Do I have to own it before I can sell it to you?"
Sender: "LOL. Yes, that would be best. Thank you for your time."
Get his goat
Harry Clark, of Lafayette, is feeling left out:
"I have seen a number of references to 'goat yoga' lately."
(This refers to sites where you do yoga in the company of goats. Don't ask me why…)
Harry asks, "Do you know of any place that has old goat yoga?"
Not just songs
Duke Rivet, of Baton Rouge, says that in addition to song lyrics, (our "mondegreen" stories), singers' names can also be misheard:
"A friend of mine is fond of telling the story of how whenever she heard the name of the pop rock duo Hall & Oates, she wondered how they came up with the name 'Hauling Oats.'"
Special People Dept.
- Dot Mayer celebrates her 99th birthday Wednesday, Feb. 19.
- The Rev. Ulysse and Annie M. Stephens, of Gonzales, celebrated their 63rd anniversary Friday, Feb. 14.
Just watch the game
Gary Kinsland, of Sunset, is a UL professor. He says this joke came to him "out of the blue" as he watched a Ragin' Cajuns softball game, and it "tells one something about my mind."
Here it is: "What do you call a Confederate soldier who doesn't have the material necessary to bind a wound?
"A rebel without a gauze."