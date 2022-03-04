Dear Smiley: In December 2000, I was standing uncomfortably in a tux at the rear of a beautiful old church in the Garden District of New Orleans, waiting to walk my only daughter down the aisle.
As the bridal march began to play, I began to walk forward with my daughter on my arm.
She hesitated a moment, then reached into her dress and handed me a small silk purse.
"What's this?" I asked.
Through teary eyes, perhaps at the realization that our father-daughter relationship was about to change forever, she whispered, "They're your credit cards. I'm returning them to you!"
I replied, "Not so fast; I need to check to make sure they're all there!"
She smiled broadly. The tension was broken, the tears stopped, and we marched forward together toward her waiting groom.
DENNIS D. RITTER JR.
The Woodlands, Texas
Mountain mudbugs
Dear Smiley: Your crawfish stories bring to mind an episode that happened when I was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
We were renting a house at the foot of Pikes Peak, and there was a community pond in the area.
One evening, my daughter and I were walking around the lake and I heard a bullfrog croaking, so that night she and I returned with a flashlight.
I was going to show her how a boy from Rayne grew up catching frogs. Well, the frogging didn’t last very long, because we found that the rocky lake bottom was full of crawfish.
We returned with a long-handled net and filled an onion sack one-third full with good-sized crawfish.
I guess we made too much of a scene whooping and hollering, because the next night the pond was aglow with flashlights. We had been seen.
That wiped out the crawfish for that year.
STEVE BUTAUD
Lafayette
Corny excuse
Dear Smiley: As a Baton Rouge police officer in the late ’70s, before law school, folks suspected of DWI were brought to a central location to undergo breath testing.
Having assisted a State Police trooper with an arrestee who had been driving erratically, I accompanied the trooper to the testing location.
As he waited his turn to present his suspect for testing, the trooper silently endured a litany of explanations from the inebriated suspect about his erratic driving — all revolving around contorted efforts to retrieve a scattered bag of popcorn from the car seats and floorboards.
After the third or fourth iteration of the story, the trooper finally told the detainee, "Look, buddy, you KNOW you've had too much. Just admit it."
The suspect considered this a moment, rolled his eyes and leaned forward to reply: "Ohhhh, no, man. I can eat two or three bags of popcorn!"
JAMES R. CLARY JR.
Baton Rouge
Joyful noise
Dear Smiley: I rode an old school bus to school, with holes in the floor almost big enough to run your arm through.
One day I got a Coke can, filled it with gravel, and tied a string to it. Before the bus loaded to go home for the day, I got a friend to go under it with the can and hand me the string through one of the holes in the floor. I pulled the string until the can was snug against the floor.
When we started home, I let the can down so it would drag on the pavement, making the biggest racket you ever heard.
When the driver pulled over to look under the bus, I pulled the string so the can was up against the floor and he couldn't see it.
He would take off, and I would repeat the procedure.
After he stopped about three times, I got scared and dropped the string, to get rid of the evidence.
LOUIS L. MARTIN, DVM
Lafayette
Mamou as suburb
Dear Smiley: In what universe is Mamou “outside of New Orleans?”
Deborah Norville, during her "Inside Edition" report on Baton Rouge’s WAFB-TV reporter Chris Rosato being flipped on his head by a mischievous Cajun during Mardi Gras, referred to Mamou as being outside of New Orleans.
It is 163 miles away.
CATHERINE ALTAZAN
Port Allen