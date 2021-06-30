Today, students, we will be studying the role of computer technology in our daily lives, and marriages. Read carefully. There may be tests later …
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, sent us a story based on this quote from Will Ferrell (Will Ferrell?): “Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with a slow internet to see who they really are.”
Marsha follows up this tale: "When A.D. and I got married, we only had one computer. I thought it would be companionable to move my sewing machine into the computer room.
"My fantasy was that he would compute and I would sew in friendly proximity. Big mistake.
"There was so much cussing and fussing and shouts when something he was working on disappeared, that I soon abandoned the idea and moved to another room.
"To illustrate: He adored the idea of QuickBooks and devoted a lot of time to entering all his information. But this is the kind of Quick Starter he was: As soon as he sat down at the computer he started typing.
"He learned he had just entered a new password for QuickBooks. He had no idea what he had typed. Calls to the program's publisher ended in frustration, as they claimed they had no way to open his account. Thus endeth QuickBooks — not with a bang, but with a whimper."
Pass and fail
Although I spend a considerable amount of time banging away at a computer keyboard, I've never gotten past my view of them as big typewriters.
At first this lack of knowledge didn't seem to matter much, but then I realized I needed "passwords" to get in and out of various sites.
I thought, "OK, I'll just use my first dog's name. Whatever."
But then I encountered sites where that wasn't enough: They wanted letters, capital letters, numbers, symbols, etc.
I found these harder to remember than my dog's name. I would write them down, then lose whatever I wrote them on.
Now I just click on "Forgot password?" and get a new one.
Don't judge me; I'm an old person.
And now I don't remember what the heck I called that stupid dog …
Special People Dept.
- Lelda Manuel White, of Marrero, celebrates her 91st birthday Thursday, July 1. She is formerly from Eunice.
- Bernie and Shirley Melancon, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 74th anniversary Thursday, July 1.
Thought for the Day
From Michael Hess, of Slidell: "Have you ever noticed that when someone says, 'To make a long story short …' it's already too late?"
Age and cunning
"Never mess with old people," is the moral of this little story, from Algie Petrere, of Central:
"An elderly couple return to a Mercedes dealership to find the salesman has just sold the car they were interested in to a beautiful blonde woman.
"'I thought you said you would hold the car until we raised the $75,000 asking price,' said the elderly man. 'Yet, I just heard you closed the deal for $65,000 to that lovely young lady there. You insisted there would be no discount on this model.'
"The grinning salesman shrugged and replied, 'Well, what can I tell you? She had the ready cash — and just look at her. How could I resist?'
"Just then, the young lady approached the old man and handed him the keys.
"'Here you go,' she said. 'I told you I could get this joker to drop the price. See you later, Grandpa.'"