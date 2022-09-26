Driving technique can tell you a lot about a person. You know right away: "nice" or "jerk."
An encounter with the latter is recounted by Karen Poirrer, of Lutcher:
"In the news, I've noted the increasing amount of violence occurring in parking lots, some of which resulted in death or incarceration.
"After my encounter with a 'gentleman' while driving in the parking lot for Medical Plaza 1, on Hennessy Boulevard in Baton Rouge, I've come to the conclusion that many people have reached their maximum tolerance for allowing 'gentlemen' to 'do their thing' and lack consequences for their inappropriate behavior.
"As I drove into the lot, I noted an open space on the first row. I had my turning signal on and my steering wheel turned when a mini-SUV, speeding like a 'bat out of hell,' cut diagonally across my flow of traffic and parked in the spot.
"If the powers that be could find a legally acceptable solution for dealing with this type of behavior, Louisiana wouldn't need more mental health buildings and services, or more detention centers, jails and prisons."
Chew on this
Help for folks who want to chew on sugar cane comes from Diane T. Martin, of Morgan City:
"My daughter, Ellen, would never forgive me if I didn’t tell you and your readers that she and her 'significant other,' Joe, grow purple ribbon cane at Albemarle Plantation on La. 308, halfway between Napoleonville and Labadieville.
"It is for sale during her 'Pumpkin Palooza,' where she has hundreds of pumpkins of all kinds for sale."
Diane says kids have a ball running around the pumpkins, and it's fun for parents and grandparents, too.
Stalking the stalks
Speaking of chewable sugar cane, Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, recalls the days of his youth:
"In the early years of sugar cane farming, the trucks hauling the cane from the field to McCall Sugar Mill had to pass on Mississippi Street, where we lived at that time.
"There was a good bump in the road near our house. My brother and I would sit on the curb waiting for trucks to pass by.
"As one would hit that bump, two or three stalks would fall out. After we had enough cane, we would sell it to our friends for a penny a stalk. What a good way to build up a piggy bank account!"
Tiger Stadium's voice
Our question about the public address announcer in Tiger Stadium for LSU football games before Sid Crocker evidently confused some readers, who thought we were looking for radio broadcasters.
The names of John Ferguson, J.C. Politz, and Walter Hill were often mentioned. But as far as I know, they only did the games on radio. We're looking for the announcer whose audience was only the fans in Tiger Stadium.
Sid had the job 30 years; Dan Borné has had it 37 more, so we're reaching pretty far back for the name.
Special People Dept.
Emmett Eugene Crockett and Evelyn Thomas Crockett, of Lafayette, celebrate their 69th anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 27. He's retired from the oil and gas industry.
Fold ’em
Henry Bradsher adds to our list of uses for plastic newspaper sleeves with the suggestion that the sleeves, or bread wrappers, can protect your hands when pulling up poison ivy by the roots.
He adds, "In the mid-1940s the papers were simply folded up. After school I pedaled my bicycle seven miles in semirural Southdowns to toss 120 copies of the State-Times afternoon newspaper.
"The usual wartime paper was only 18 pages, with Thursday’s reaching a relatively huge 32 pages. These could be folded up and tucked into a small square that sailed through the air toward a porch. I, and subscribers, hoped for no rain."