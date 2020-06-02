Thanks to all who took part in the Name the Superdome Sweepstakes. It's now time to name the winner. And it's Wayne Smith, of Covington!
His entry: "Time to get serious about the new name for the Superdome. Here it is: 'The Ignatius J. Reilly Memorial Lucky Dog Dome,' named for the hero of John Kennedy Toole's novel 'A Confederacy of Dunces.'
"Even though Ignatius fled New Orleans in the back of Myrna Minkoff's tiny car just before the ambulance from Charity Hospital arrived at his home on Constantinople Street to cart him off to the psychiatric ward, he remains to this day the quintessential symbol of New Orleans."
Indeed he does, Wayne, along with the iconic hot dog carts like the one he pushed through the French Quarter, with limited success.
Wayne wins the grand prize, a copy of my third book, "Smiley and Friends."
It's been fun, and maybe we can come up with another contest soon (I've got to unload these books some way…)
About the Dome…
Although my contest to name it has ended, we still welcome erudite discussion of the big mushroom and its name. For instance:
David Embry says, "Not everyone will recall, but when the domed stadium was being proposed, it was in competition with the construction of a north-south toll road.
"After much politicizing the stadium won out. We still don’t have a fully north-south thoroughfare, so I propose we name the Superdome the 'North-South Toll Road.' We can finally have both…"
And regarding the Dome's new name, Clay Williams says, "My suggestion is not to let anybody who voted for 'Baby Cakes' (the final name of New Orleans' ill-fated baseball team) participate … although you can't find them!"
(Of course you can't, Clay — would you want anyone to know you favored that name?)
Grin and bare it
Commenting on the new restrictions for virus control, Mike Berry, of New Iberia, says, "Wouldn't it be nice if the governor would include in Phase 2 the provision that men are no longer able to eat in a restaurant wearing a baseball cap?"
Coincidence? Really?
Frances Billeaud offers this thought:
"Just before the coronavirus hit, my women’s Bible study group was in its 10th week of studying the Book of Job. History, or forewarning of the pandemic? Something to ponder…"
Vacation destination
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, got this quarantine quote from Stephen Colbert: "I can’t decide where to go on my week off, my den or my kitchen."
Golden memories
Eleanor Cocreham, of Baton Rouge, says, "Before you wrap up the memories of old bars, I'd like to add one in Baton Rouge, on the corner of North Boulevard and Evergreen Drive.
"Though I was too young to enter, much to my regret, I was told the Golden Slipper was a great venue for the talented jazz musicians who passed through town.
"I hope there are other readers of your column who can add their memories of this bar and dance hall."
Which reminds me
I was also too young (believe it or not) to hang out at the Golden Slipper, but I recall my parents going to dances there. They were often held, as I understand it, by a group of local grocery story owners, most of them Italian.
Since my dad was in the wholesale meat business and my mom was Italian, the group was doubly attractive to them.
From what I could gather from them the mornings after these dances, they were indeed quite festive occasions…
Positive thinking
Benjamin Duke adds to our series on folk sayings, "This 'thought for the day' has been with me all my life. My dad told me this when I was a kid: 'Cain't never did anything.'"
Bar bunny
Here's one for the readers (both of them) who've complained about a shortage of "walks into a bar" stories. This one is from Algie Petrere, of Central:
A priest, a rabbit, and a minister walk into a bar.
The bartender asks the rabbit, "What'll you have?"
The rabbit says, "I dunno. I'm only here because of autocorrect."