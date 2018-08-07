Rick Marshall offers an example of how marriage teaches husbands humility:
"Taking account of all that I have learned in my short 64-year life, I know I can play the guitar; I have held 500,000 volts in my hand, climbed 350-foot towers, built cutting-edge fiber optic circuits — but am constantly reminded that I cannot load a dishwasher properly.
"Oh well, as painful as that may be, I guess I'll have to let her do it."
Where's Waldo?
It's in Ohio, near Marion, where Mary Kay Cowen, of Marrero, was visiting cousins when "we were treated to the 'famous bologna sandwich' at G&R, where they have been made since 1952. It was excellent."
She sent over photos, one showing its sign on the building reading, "G&R Waldo; Home of the Famous Bologna Sandwich; Where Sports Minded People Meet!"
The other shows the famous sandwich — thick slices of bologna and onion on a bun, with pickles and melted cheese. Also shown is a basket of onion rings. All of that and a Yuengling (also pictured) would make a pretty satisfying lunch for "sports minded people."
Better than bologna
"Recent comments on Japanese food," says Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, "brought back memories of Kobe beef.
"The cattle are sequestered, and daily massaged and fed malt liquor. The end result is the best steak I have ever tasted, and I would compare it to the best on this planet.
"As I was cleaning out the trunk of my ’56 Chevy, to sell it after my return from Japan, I came across a sales ticket from the Yokota Officer's Club for their complete Kobe steak dinner.
"It brought tears to my eyes, especially the last thing on the ticket — $1.40!"
Creative editing
Kathryn S. LaFleur, of Eunice, says, "Some years ago my daughter (name withheld to protect me!) purchased a car through a dealership in Eunice.
"Not wanting to have the dealership's stencil on the back of her car, she set about scraping it off.
"When she got to the town and state, a friend of hers suggested just scraping off the first two letters in the town name.
"So my daughter is now officially driving a 'Nice' car!"
Pray on demand
"Old Friend" says when she and her family moved into their new home 50-plus years ago, "we also got a new phone number, which was almost identical to ‘Dial a Prayer.’ ”
She says callers would usually hang up when she said, "Hello?" But one lady complained, "I am waiting for a prayer!"
(My solution, as an Episcopalian, would be to keep a Book of Common Prayer by the phone and read a random one.)
Special People Dept.
- Ted and Marie-Louise "Bunny" Grant Castillo, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 63rd anniversary on July 30. They met at the old downtown Morning Advocate, where Ted covered high school sports for many years.
- Leland and Barbara Stockwell, of Central, celebrate their 62nd anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Heading south
Tim Palmer says our Helpful Household Hint about using Cascade dish washing powder on the fire ant mounds "reminded me of my interaction with the ants in my yard.
"I did use a product, a white powder, intended to kill the ants. But then I would see a new mound not far from the one I had treated.
"After several moves, I realized they were moving south each time. I am guessing that the ants thought it was a snowstorm, and they moved south until they got out of snow territory. That happened to be when they were out of my yard.
"My southern neighbor seems to be having an ant issue now."
No seafood here!
Ricky Serio, of New Orleans, has another story for our "wrong number" series:
"A few years ago my number ended in 3937, and Schaefer’s Seafood ended in 3973. I received numerous calls over the years from people thinking they were calling Schaefer’s.
"One day a lady called, and when I said, ‘Hello,’ she asked, ‘Do you have crabs?’ ”
I think we'll just leave that story right there. …