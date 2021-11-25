Here's a reminder that not everyone is so enchanted by the holiday just past:
Warren Perrin, of Lafayette, says, "I recall my Tante Edez Vincent calling Thanksgiving the 'Holiday de les Américaine.'
"As a child in the early 1950s, I recall that Thanksgiving was not a big holiday like it is today. The mostly Catholic Cajuns did not take kindly to celebrating a day of festivities started by Puritan Pilgrims from New England."
He says many of their descendants were in the militia "responsible for the ethnic cleansing caused by the deportation of the Acadians from Nova Scotia in 1755."
Native artifacts
Paul C. (aka "The Kid") has a way to tell if you are a true south Louisiana native:
"You have twice as many pairs of Crocs and three times as many ice chests as you have bedrooms."
Not for sandwiches
We've been talking about the organ meat "sweetbreads" without really explaining what they are: the thymus gland or pancreas of a calf or lamb.
Roch Streva says their name can lead to misunderstandings:
"When I read in your column Bubba Guidry’s list of Louisiana foods, his mention of sweetbreads brought to mind the first time I was introduced to this delicacy.
"Way back when I was 9 or 10 years old, the neighbor Mrs. Guidry asked me to go to the market to buy two sweetbreads for her.
"As she was giving me the money for this, she said that when she made some sweetbreads she was going to give us some.
"Well, when the butcher was about to wrap the sweetbreads, I looked at them and thought, 'I will never, ever eat Mrs. Guidry's bread!'"
Not quite war
Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says stories about the start of World War II with the bombing of Pearl Harbor "remind me of my military service.
"I could not be identified as a veteran of World War II or Vietnam or others.
"I was drafted in 1960 in preparation for the invasion of Cuba, which never happened. I'm a veteran of the Almost Invasion of Cuba."
Gone truckin'
T.W. says this about Russ Wise's question on Thursday, "Who takes a $60,000 SUV camping?"
"It reminded me of my South African friend, Vaughn, who was flush with cash from lucrative AOL stock options in the '90s.
"He bought a new Range Rover and told me of how he promptly took it off-roading in Tennessee. He said he was on a trail that kept getting tighter and tighter, until the tree branches were so thick he could not push through them at all.
"Appalled, I berated him for scratching up his brand new luxury SUV. He gave me a puzzled look and, in his cool Afrikaans accent, told me, 'No worries, it’s just a truck.'
"I’m guessing Ford Fiestas are considered exotic sports cars in Johannesburg …"
Special People Dept.
— Daisy Gates Smith, of Livingston, celebrated her 95th birthday Thursday, Nov. 25.
— Rita Liddell, of Holly Court Assisted Living Facility, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 92nd birthday Saturday, Nov. 27. She is a former Houston resident.
— Aline R. and William Collins, of Old Jefferson, celebrate 72 years of marriage Friday, Nov. 26.
— James and Catherine Brasseaux, of Carencro, celebrated their 67th anniversary Thursday, Nov. 25.
— John and Barbara Culmone, of Greenwell Springs, celebrate their 58th anniversary Sunday, Nov. 28.
— Janet and David Russell, of Metairie, celebrated their 50th anniversary Thursday, Nov. 25.
Family phrase
Cathy Brouillette says our Wednesday story about "being too far away from the cricket bucket" (making needless trips) "reminded me of one of our family sayings, 'Hold the rope!'
"In the early '60s our family would vacation in Destin, Florida, with the Joe Harrises. Their friend Lukey tried several times to launch his big boat.
"After many failed attempts, Joe said: 'Here, Lukey, hold this rope.'
"Joe proceeded to back directly into the bay on his first try. It turns out that the rope was attached to a pole on the pier.
"Ever since, when we want someone out of the way, we use Joe's request: 'Hold the rope.'"