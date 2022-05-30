Now that the 2022 hurricane season is here, folks are recalling their most memorable storms.
Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker, a disaster recovery consultant, says she was on her way to work the morning in 2008 when Hurricane Gustav make landfall in Louisiana:
"But first I had an appointment to drop off my dog at the veterinarian's to be neutered.
"A woman was there to leave her dog for boarding while she traveled out of town. The young staff manning the vet's desk were beside themselves, because their computer system was inoperable.
"I reasoned with the staff that clients would not show up to leave their pets during an emergency if they did not have a prearranged appointment.
"I then suggested that they record pertinent pet and owner contact information with pen & paper.
"Following Gustav's landfall, I received a call to retrieve my dog after the successful surgery."
(I'm guessing the pooch was disappointed that even a major hurricane didn't disrupt his major surgery…)
Are you curious?
I mean curious not in the sense of "Now that's a curious person," but more "I have an inquiring mind."
If you have such a mind, The Advocate can help you out, says features editor Jan Risher:
If you "wonder about the people, places, and culture of Louisiana," you can go to "Curious Louisiana" and have real bona fide reporters find out stuff for you.
It's to be a regular feature, dealing with questions like:
"Are salt domes really used to store oil reserves?"
"Were reptiles outlawed from Mardi Gras parades, and if so, why?"
It'll kick off Tuesday. To submit a question, just go to http://theadvocate.com/curiouslouisiana.
Bouncing cherries
Annie Fugler, of Denham Springs, says, "Donald Landaiche’s 'cherry bounce' chickens tale reminded me of a 1970s horror story.
"My husband had picked the fruit of our backyard's wild cherry tree at our Garden District home in Baton Rouge.
"He laboriously made a batch of cherry bounce, topped with the typical punchball balloon for expansion, and stowed it away in the kitchen.
"Coming home from a movie one night, we walked in the back door of our darkened kitchen, and gagged at the sickening stench!
"Flipping on the light revealed there wasn’t a single surface from floor to ceiling not covered in cherry bounce. After extensive cleanings, that awful smell still lingered for many months.
"Needless to say, that ended our homemade wine making."
Oops!
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, says, "Your stories of measurements took me back to my summer job helping build an apartment complex.
"The plumbers plumbed, and the concrete pourers poured, but when the carpenters carped, it was evident that the pipes for toilets and sinks did NOT belong in the hallway.
"Happy ending; they taught me how to use a jackhammer. I was very glad to return to college in the fall."
Nice People Dept.
Deborah Mayeux, who's in a wheelchair, thanks the folks who assisted her with her doctor's appointment:
Two Uber drivers, Kareck and Eddie, were kind and patient. Jo Lanasa, a patient herself, sat with her while she was getting blood work done and waiting for her prescription, and also assisted her getting in and out of her Uber.
Measured response
After a question about the length of a "pole" for measurement, we heard from Rick Michot:
"A pole, perch, or rod is equivalent to 5½ yards."
Special People Dept.
— M.D. Wellman Jr., longtime Baton Rouge resident now retired to Lacamp, Vernon Parish, celebrates his 96th birthday Tuesday, May 31. He is a World War II veteran.
— Tinker and Rita Farris, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 70th anniversary Tuesday, May 31.
Magic Santa
Claudia Ortego says, "My 3-year-grandson, Parker, was telling me the story of Frosty the Snowman and how when the sun came out, poor Frosty melted.
"But, he said, Santa used his 'maggots' to make him back into a snowman."