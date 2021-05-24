I'm a fan of old black-and-white movies, the kind where both men and women wore hats.
If newspapers are involved, there is always someone, usually at the end of the film, shouting on the phone, "Stop the presses!"
This is followed by a banner headline telling us the mob has been busted up, the bad guy's been convicted, etc.
Laura Broussard Duhe tells of hearing those dramatic words in person:
"The recent death of former Gov. Buddy Roemer reminded me of a mildly thrilling event I witnessed during my days as a journalism student at LSU.
"I was one of many student workers at The Morning Advocate, taking stats in sports and, on occasion, election night stats.
"Late one October night in 1987 we were still on the clock when then-Gov. Edwin Edwards unexpectedly conceded the election to Roemer.
"It was after 1 a.m., and I recall someone in the newsroom made the phone call as we all listened in: 'Stop the presses!'
"As a young J-School student, in a pre-digital media world, it was a heady thing to witness and, as nerdy as it might sound, I remember feeling lucky to hear those iconic words in action."
Which reminds me
I was just out of LSU when I became a night police reporter for The Morning Advocate.
During my last call at the Baton Rouge police station, I found they were working a suicide of a young man from a well-known family. I called in the story, and when I got back to the paper found it had been set in type and was ready to be inserted on the front page.
The presses were already rolling, so the night editor told me to call down to the press room and tell them to "stop the presses."
Like Laura Duhe, it's something I will always remember.
About faces
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says, "A friend berated me recently for not greeting him in my usual cordial manner. I had to apologize, telling him, 'I'm sorry! I didn't recognize you without your mask.’ ”
First McDonald's
Ward Oliver joins our hamburger nostalgia trip:
"My favorite hamburger was at McDonald's — before there was a national franchise by that name.
"My uncle, Haywood McDonald, had a small restaurant in Bay Minette, Alabama, in the late ’40's.
"I have never since tasted a hamburger so good; but that may be because it was my first, and a real treat at the time."
Wait your turn
Ronnie Stutes says, "I recently received an email (from a health screening service) with this subject line: 'Every 37 seconds, someone dies of Cardiovascular Disease. Scheduling for May & June.'
"Looks to be pretty tight scheduling. This may be an appointment I can wait on making.’ ”
Sound of Boston
After a reader said in the Monday column that people say her New Orleans accent sounds like she's from Boston, we heard from Marie Lee, of Marrero, who wonders what those people are hearing:
"No way in this world is a New Orleans accent anything like a Boston accent. Take it from a former Boston resident. Anyone that believes that has never been to Boston.
"Believe me, it’s completely different. I have lived here in southern Louisiana for 45 years and still have some Boston accent left, but I can spot a fellow Bostonian a mile away."
Special People Dept.
Barry and Marie Allen, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 53rd anniversary Tuesday, May 25.
Looking down
Frank Fronczek, of Baton Rouge, has a question:
"Dear Mr. Answer Man: The Chimes at LSU's north gate has a very interesting pattern of floor tiles, one that I have never seen anywhere else. I use it as an example when I teach symmetry. I'm sure you must remember if that floor was original to the drugstore (Maxwell's Drugs)."
Mr. Answer Man answers: "You're probably right about the floor pattern belonging to the drugstore. While I am familiar with the floors at certain other Baton Rouge drinking establishments, I have yet to get close to the one at The Chimes."