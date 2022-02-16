Thanks to Harvey Landry, of Zachary, our unpaid bakery historian, for this fascinating story with a Louisiana twist:
Otto Frederick Rohwedder, born in 1880 in Davenport, Iowa, was a jeweler when he married Carrie Johnson in 1905. They settled in St. Francisville and had two children.
By 1927, back in Davenport, he designed a machine that not only sliced bread but wrapped it. He applied for patents and sold the first machine to friend and baker Frank Bench, who installed it at the Chillicothe Baking Company, in Chillicothe, Missouri. The first loaf of sliced bread was sold commercially on July 7, 1928.
And the next day the phrase "The greatest thing since sliced bread" was born …
The dancing king
On Tuesday I recalled a Cajun-Polish wedding in Michigan where the Polish family members treated us to some polkas.
Nick Delaune, of Prairieville, tells of a similar experience:
"Many years ago I was a groomsman in my old college roommate's wedding in Madison, Wisconsin.
"Their wedding reception was very different from what I was accustomed to. First of all, we had a sit-down dinner.
"And then the band cranked up and started playing polka music, and all of the guests started polka dancing.
"After thinking I would never indulge in this type of dancing, I was 'The Polka King' by the end of their deliriously fun reception."
Thanks, Your Majesty. Great story. If you don't mind my asking, was there beer involved? Just curious …
Cattle call
Nancy C. Van Den Akker, of Baton Rouge, says, "Recent comments on cows reminded me of something. My grandmother, raised on Frenchtown Road, told us about an old Cajun farmer looking for a missing cow.
"He asked the children, 'You see my cow down by the bayou, you push her in (toward home), yeah?'"
Thanks, Governor
"I've really been enjoying the crawfish stories," says T-Bob Taylor, of Tyler, Texas, "but I'll bet some readers share this with my family.
"Many people nationally think people in Louisiana are all French. But we're very diverse. My family is Scotch-Irish. I grew up on stews, potatoes, pastas, rice, gravy, chicken, etc. Lots of gravy.
"As poor as we were, my mom and dad turned down tons of crawfish.
"So a big thing I learned at LSU was when an Edwin Edwards campaign set up a dozen tents on the campus and treated us to crawfish, potatoes and corn."
Wrong answer
I could fill this column with stories from law enforcement officers about their encounters with motorists.
Here's one Brenna Allphin heard from her dad, Kermit Smith Jr., a retired Louisiana state trooper:
"Trooper: 'When I saw you driving down the road, I guessed 65 at least.'
"Driver: 'You’re wrong, officer; my hat makes me look that old. I’m really 50!'"
He's watching you …
The story above reminds me of this tale from another state trooper:
A police helicopter hovering over I-10 between Baton Rouge and Lafayette spotted a speeder and reported him to a trooper in a car, who chased down the offender.
As the trooper was writing a ticket, the offender asked, "How did you catch me? I didn't see any cars."
The trooper, still writing, pointed to the sky.
The driver cried, "Come on, man; GOD didn't tell you!"
Read it and weep
David Guedry, of Prairieville, joins our "clueless clerks" laments:
"I share in the bewilderment of the guys in your column looking for a shoehorn and a cap for a Schrader valve.
"I recently started playing (or playing at) trumpet after many, many years being away from it.
"Looking for the sheet music for 'Misty,' I was told by a young clerk in a local music store, 'Never heard of it.'
"I informed him that the most popular version was recorded by Johnny Mathis.
"Never heard of him."
"I told him there had been a Clint Eastwood movie, 'Play Misty for Me.'
"Same response.
"I found the sheet music online."
Musical interlude
Roger Wattam, of Baton Rouge, adds this groaner to our Saturday story about the drugstore clerk who thought a shoehorn was a musical instrument:
"The shoehorn is an instrument that only plays footnotes."