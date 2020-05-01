Dear Smiley: About a week ago, I had the inspiration (er, Covid craziness) and rewrote the lyrics to "Don’t Cry for Me Argentina" from "Evita."
They go like this:
“Don’t cry for me quarantiner,
The truth is I’ve never left home
All through these wild days
Our mad existence
I’ve kept my promise
And kept my distance."
Do you think I’ve been home a little bit too long?
JO ANN PAULIN
Metairie
Dear Jo Ann: Yes.
Speaking Southern
Dear Smiley: Your recent articles on our Southern “unusual” language reminded me of an incident 20 years ago.
We were with a family of nine from Michigan that we met every year on vacation at Callaway Gardens in Georgia.
Our family was meeting their whole family for dinner after they had gone to Atlanta to run in the Fourth of July Peachtree Road Race.
When we met at the restaurant, we saw that all nine of them had on Peachtree Race T-shirts. I exclaimed, “Did all y'all get one?”
After a second or two of bewildered looks, they all burst out laughing. They had never heard that expression before.
To this day we get a couple of calls a year asking, "Are all y'all OK?”
DENISE BOSTIC
Morgan City
Choose your library
Dear Smiley: Speaking of the Library Lounge in Tiger Town, I recall a typical Thursday night during my second year of LSU Law School in 1975.
I had spent the entire evening studying in the Law Library. I was leaving the library after it closed at 10 p.m. when I saw one of my classmates sitting on the bench near the Law Center parking lot.
I asked where he'd been, and answered, "I've been at the Library!"
I replied that was strange, because I'd been there all evening and not seen him.
He said, "Oh, I was at the other Library! They had 25-cent draft beer tonight!"
DENNIS D. RITTER JR.
The Woodlands, Texas
Playful bartender
Dear Smiley: Back in the ’50s we had a popular bar at the corner of St. Roch Avenue in the New Orleans 9th Ward called Caranacks.
One day my brother David and cousin Donald, both 18, asked me to come with them for a beer.
Being just 16 at the time, I asked, "Do you think I can pass for 18?"
Smirking, they both said, "Sure," getting ready for a big laugh on me.
We walked in the bar and sat on bar stools. The new bartender, wiping the bar, said, "What will you boys have today?"
My brother said, "Three Dixies, please." Then the bartender leaned into me (I thought, "Uh oh, the gig is up!") and asked, "Are your two friends over 18?"
I promptly replied, "Yes, I will vouch for them," and enjoyed my first cold Dixie at a bar.
RICHARD O'NEILL
Metairie
About time
Dear Smiley: Regarding Marvin Borgmeyer’s comment on going from Standard Time to the Twilight Zone, when friends and family ask me, “What were you doing up at 2:45 a.m. (or 3:30)?” or “Did you really sleep past 10 o’clock?” my answer is, “I’m living on 'COVID Standard Time' now!”
ANNIE FUGLER
Denham Springs
Baseball's bright side
Dear Smiley: A client of ours is a St. Louis fan who moved here.
He shared this during a recent conversation: “Having no sports isn't all bad. My baseball Cardinals haven’t lost a game — and the Chicago Cubs haven’t won one yet!"
T-BOB TAYLOR
Panama City Beach, Florida
Casual spring
Dear Smiley: This stay-at-home quarantine is taking a toll on me. I'm so bored I went outside to knock on my front door, then came back inside to ask, "Who is it?"
Now it is time to take out the garbage. What should I wear?
WAYNE LeCOMPTE
Metairie
Dear Wayne: I wear sweats when I take out the garbage — and when I write the column, watch TV, read The Advocate, eat, nap, sit in my rocker on the front porch, etc.
Bigfoot sighting?
Dear Smiley: I think that man in my house with the wild beard and fuzzy hair is my husband.
No matter. He runs errands and brings me food and does the laundry, so he can stay, whoever he is!
SARAH STRAVINSKA
Chestnut