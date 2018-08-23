On a summer evening 13 years ago, my wife Katherine (aka Lady Katherine) noticed something small and black streaking in the open front door.
When she heard mewing, she realized it was a cat, hiding somewhere; behind a couch or under a bed. She put out food and water, and waited for it to show.
Days later, she found the elusive intruder — a battered black kitten. Katherine, who works in mental health, said he showed trauma from abuse, and had probably been thrown from a car before he ran into our house.
When they got back from the vet, she picked up the fur-ball and told him, "As long as you live in this house, I promise nothing bad will ever happen to you."
She named him Shadow, and he was devoted to her — curling up on the couch by her side and stretched out by her feet as she slept, unless her pillow looked more inviting.
He never lost his fear and shyness, but when he was with his "mama" he was content. And he was at peace on Wednesday when he died in her arms.
Perhaps our pets have shorter life spans than we do to remind us that our time here is also limited, and to fill each precious day with joy and love and acts of kindness — such as promising shelter and safety to a tiny, terrified kitten.
Eyeing her cake
Janet Wilson says, "Your references to food remind me of when I was in college at MSCW (Mississippi State College for Women, in Columbus) in the '50s.
"Our dining hall food was delicious; when the servers brought out platters of fried chicken the hall erupted in applause.
"One day I was eating cake and bit into something hard. Depositing it on my napkin, I was shocked to see the lens from a pair of eyeglasses.
"When I reported it to the dietitian, she apologized and wanted to know what they could do to make up for it. I suggested they make cherry cobbler, my favorite dessert."
LSU stars
Ronnie Abboud is "busting at the seams" as "LSU stars shine."
Two recent graduates, grandson Robby, of the Tiger Band drumline, and former LSU gymnast Kaleigh Dickson, scored "a perfect 10 with the birth of my great-granddaughter, Lyala Elizabeth."
And Robby's brother Ryan Michael begins his senior year as the LSU drumline's "center snare."
All Ronnie needs now, he says, is the SEC championship.
Special People Dept.
- Vergie Cox Hamilton, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, celebrates her 102nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 26. She is formerly from Baker.
- Bea Naquin, of Thibodaux, celebrates her 96th birthday on Friday, Aug. 24.
- Mary J. Fish, of Metairie, originally from San Diego, celebrates her 93rd birthday on Saturday, Aug. 25.
- Lillian Robertson, of Heritage Nursing Home, Mandeville, celebrates her 91st birthday on Saturday, Aug. 25. She lived in Opelousas for 88 years.
- George and Ethel Sexton, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 68th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 24.
- Jeffery and Lou Meaux celebrate 66 years of marriage on Friday, Aug. 24.
- Raymond "Bob" and Ivy Landry, of Belle Rose, celebrate their 57th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 26.
That's love!
Michael Hess says our newlywed cooking mistakes "reminded me of the story about one of my mom's meal disasters as a newlywed.
"She fixed my dad a delicious meal of liver and onions. He had evidently not told her he was allergic to liver. He ended up in the emergency room.
"I've often wondered why he ate it!"
Because he was a newlywed, that's why…
Three little words
Keith Horcasitas was driving to work when he heard on the radio the question, "Guess what are three words everyone loves to hear?"
He says folks guessed "I love you" or "I forgive you."
But the answer was, "Tell me more."
Keith says these words are especially important to older folks who might have inspiring, meaningful stories to tell, if anyone asked them.
He adds, "I used them with a veteran the other day, and wow, did they open the floodgates!"