Stories about men's attire and problems with admittance reminded Craig M. Bennett, of Morgan City, of this incident:
"A few years back, I would visit a local pub, a very new and classy place for Morgan City.
"One important rule was that you had to have a collar on your shirt — no tees, etc.
"I look over to the other side of the bar, and I see two gents being asked to leave because of the collar issue.
"They leave and return with two bright yellow 'slicker suit' coats.
"They, of course, had collars. They were served, and the evening went on."
Tying one on
And our discussion of places requiring ties for men brought this recollection from Sam King, retired Advocate sports editor:
"I was covering the SEC Athlete of the Year awards, with Advocate Publisher Doug Manship Sr. in the party (he was instrumental in developing the program).
"Just prior to the banquet, the office called and said he had ordered everyone on duty to wear a tie.
"Naturally, I had none. Advocate sportswriter Jimmy Hyams said he had an extra (never figured out why anyone would carry an extra tie). It was wide, big and bad, with a huge bear (didn’t say much for his taste in ties).
"I wore it to the banquet. Manship looked over at me and said, 'That’s the ugliest tie I’ve ever seen.’
“'And I wouldn’t be wearing it if you hadn’t made a policy to wear one,' I said.
"Without missing a beat, he quipped, 'This might make me rescind it.'
"He didn’t."
Which reminds me
As Sam mentions above, Manship had a dry sense of humor.
We once had a column in our company newsletter where people could make suggestions about improving working conditions.
Once, there was an extended discussion of what kind of soft drinks should be provided in our vending machines.
When a suggestion came in for Perrier (before the sparkling water craze, it was regarded as something of a luxury item), the folks griping about soft drinks realized how silly the whole thing had become and ended the discussion.
I learned later that the Perrier suggestion had come from Doug.
Let us spray
Mary Nola says the Charlanne Cress story in the Saturday column "about the 20-something having never seen a phone book reminded me of an experience I had recently.
"I walked into an unfamiliar drug store and obviously looked lost. A clerk asked if I needed help, and I told her I couldn't find the spray net.
"She looked puzzled, so I repeated the question. She told me they didn't sell spray net. I did the motion of spraying my hair, and then the light dawned.
"'Oh, hair spray; aisle 5.'"
Special People Dept.
Fellman Bercegeay, of Gonzales, celebrated his 90th birthday Aug. 30.
Santa's helper
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, has a white beard and looks a great deal like Santa Claus. He's often in contact with the jolly gent and has this message for Rebecca Wisbar, who recently told of a 4-year-old who wanted to go to the North Pole to see toys being made:
"As a personal friend of Santa, I know it’s too late to get a tour of the North Pole Toy Works this year.
"Santa’s already begun ramping up for Christmas, putting a second shift of elves to work, assigning hundreds more to sit on shelves and starting the reindeer's annual training camp.
"The best time to visit is when business is slow, in June or July. Visas are available through the Northpolian Embassy.
"Santa, by the way, expects to personally visit over 3,000 children of all ages during his annual December tour of schools, day care centers, hospitals, nursing homes and veterans’ homes throughout the river parishes."
You're a good man, Russ Wise. …
What junk?
Keith Horcasitas says his wife, Maria, is reading "Clutter's Last Stand" by Don Aslett, a book about simplifying your life.
She especially liked this quote: "The difference between a man's junk and woman's junk: he builds a $5,000 shop around his and calls it 'tools.'"