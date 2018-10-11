More proof that much of our wisdom comes from the mouths of babes:

Michael Delahaye says, "Reading your columns about languages brought me back to a visit with my then 5-year-old grandson, Hayes Wise, of Atlanta, last year.

"He informed me that he speaks three languages. I asked him what languages he speaks.

"He said, 'I speak English, Spanish and Absolute Silence.'

"I asked what Absolute Silence is, and he said, 'It’s the language I hear in my head.'”

Degrees of difficulty

Kerry Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "The talk of language misunderstandings reminded me of the time I was a liberal arts major at USL (now ULL) and required to take a foreign language.
 
"Since I was living in an area where many people spoke French, French was the foreign language I chose to tackle. I should say TRY to tackle.
 
"At the start of one class and before our instructor had arrived, I complained to a fellow classmate, who was from Mexico, how difficult it was learning French.
 
"She looked at me and said in all seriousness, 'If you think learning French is difficult, you should try to learn English.'"
 

Tigers three

Watching ESPN and the SEC Network the other day to get my football fix, I was struck by how cool it is that three former LSU football players are rock stars in the world of sports broadcasting.
 
Booger McFarland, Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark are all over the two sports networks, offering insightful and witty comments about sports, especially the sport they played so well for the Tigers.
 
And they're not shy about mentioning their days in purple and gold, and all they learned at LSU.
 
It speaks well for the university's football program that it produced such impressive young men.  
 

Protests likely?

Speaking of football, Shooter Mullins was the first of several readers to point out that the proposal for a monument to Drew Brees at New Orleans' Lee Circle is likely to attract demonstrators to protest the action.
 
They pointed out that what Drew and his Saints did on Monday night in the Superdome to a team named for Native Americans was merciless and bordered on cruelty, and could spur a negative reaction from that segment of the population.     
 

The Wally effect

Nobey Benoit chimes in on our discussion of pants with a buckle in the back, aka Ivy League pants, that were popular with young folks in the late '50s and early '60s:

"I remember those back belt pants back in school. Product placement probably had much to do with their popularity.

"On the TV show 'Leave it to Beaver,' popular at the time, the older brother (Wally, played by Tony Dow) wore back belt pants.

"Since all the girls were crazy about him, stands to reason if you wore back belt pants like him, the girls would go crazy about you. Right?"

(Not necessarily, Nobey. For instance, they didn't work for me…)

Nobey adds, "I never had any back belt pants. I was fortunate to have a buckle on the front of my pants."

Special People Dept.

— Retired Army Lt. Col. Don Louis Broussard celebrates his 99th birthday with family and friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Palmetto Club in Lafayette. He is a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

— Eunice Downey, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 95th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 13.

— Frances Nelson, of Williamsburg Senior Living Community in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 91st birthday on Friday, Oct. 12.

Reverse joke

Algie Petrere, of Central, says our mention of the ongoing Aggie Joke Festival reminded her of "My favorite Aggie joke:

"You know what you call an Aggie after graduation?

“Boss.”

Can anyone guess at what university Algie matriculated? 

And in sports news…

James W. Firnberg tells of a Scandinavian sporting event:

"Each year there is a race from one side of Sweden to the other. They start at the Norwegian line and end at the Finnish line."

Louisiana Haiku

Cutting up okra

Stirring roux as it turns brown

Love gumbo weather!

Write Smiley at Smiley@theadvocate.com.

