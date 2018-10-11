More proof that much of our wisdom comes from the mouths of babes:
Michael Delahaye says, "Reading your columns about languages brought me back to a visit with my then 5-year-old grandson, Hayes Wise, of Atlanta, last year.
"He informed me that he speaks three languages. I asked him what languages he speaks.
"He said, 'I speak English, Spanish and Absolute Silence.'
"I asked what Absolute Silence is, and he said, 'It’s the language I hear in my head.'”
Nobey Benoit chimes in on our discussion of pants with a buckle in the back, aka Ivy League pants, that were popular with young folks in the late '50s and early '60s:
"I remember those back belt pants back in school. Product placement probably had much to do with their popularity.
"On the TV show 'Leave it to Beaver,' popular at the time, the older brother (Wally, played by Tony Dow) wore back belt pants.
"Since all the girls were crazy about him, stands to reason if you wore back belt pants like him, the girls would go crazy about you. Right?"
(Not necessarily, Nobey. For instance, they didn't work for me…)
Nobey adds, "I never had any back belt pants. I was fortunate to have a buckle on the front of my pants."
Special People Dept.
— Retired Army Lt. Col. Don Louis Broussard celebrates his 99th birthday with family and friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Palmetto Club in Lafayette. He is a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
— Eunice Downey, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 95th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 13.
— Frances Nelson, of Williamsburg Senior Living Community in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 91st birthday on Friday, Oct. 12.
Reverse joke
Algie Petrere, of Central, says our mention of the ongoing Aggie Joke Festival reminded her of "My favorite Aggie joke:
"You know what you call an Aggie after graduation?
“Boss.”
Can anyone guess at what university Algie matriculated?
And in sports news…
James W. Firnberg tells of a Scandinavian sporting event:
"Each year there is a race from one side of Sweden to the other. They start at the Norwegian line and end at the Finnish line."
Louisiana Haiku
Cutting up okra
Stirring roux as it turns brown
Love gumbo weather!