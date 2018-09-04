Many folks who drive on our highways, especially interstates, have expressed their dismay at the driving habits of their fellow motorists and suggested that IQ tests be mandatory before licenses are issued.
(It has even been suggested that if IQ tests were rigidly administered, traffic volume would be so reduced that planned highway expansions would not be necessary.)
This seems a bit extreme, so I've come up with a simple, common-sense test that could be given before drivers are certified capable of operating a motor vehicle;
1. The usual speed limit on interstate highways through cities is:
A. 60 mph
B. What is a "speed limit"?
2. Your stopping distance at 70 mph, to avoid rear-end crashes, is:
A. At least 315 feet.
B. At least 6 inches.
3. When is it OK to text and drive?
A. Never.
B. When you think of a really clever answer to a comment from a friend.
4. Drinking alcohol and driving is:
A. Dangerous and illegal.
B. OK if it's just light beer or wine cooler.
5. When it starts raining, you should put on your windshield wipers and your:
A. Headlights.
B. Radio.
6. Also, when it's raining, you should:
A. Slow down.
B. Speed up so you can get to a dry place sooner.
If you have one or more "B" answers, not only will you not get a license, a large, bad-tempered law officer will forcibly take away your car keys.
Elementary education
Jayne C. Garno, noting our occasional haikus, says, "I am teaching an introductory environmental chemistry course at LSU to non-majors.
"My first assignment is for students to write a haiku about one of the elements of the periodic table.
"Thought you might be interested in some of the answers from my students:"
Oxygen:
Oxygen is free
Until we run out of sources
Pay a price to live
Uranium:
Oh, you’re so heavy
Used to make things go boom
I will avoid you
Neon:
You light up the bars
And the end of the tunnels
Look up to the stars
Nice People Dept.
Mary Ann B. Mistric says, "There are no words that can describe the wonderful honesty and kindness that the couple who found my credit card at the Exxon station on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge showed on Sunday.
"They looked up my address and returned the card to me at my home Sunday afternoon. I wish to thank and commend them for this kindness.
"I would like to do this in person but did not get their names. I hope they will contact me again!"
Special People Dept.
- Butch and Sylvia Felterman, of Patterson, celebrate their 69th anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 5.
- Anthony and Nancy Michelli celebrate 64 years of marriage on Wednesday, Sept. 5.
No Mansion escape
In the Tuesday column, I reported the appearance of baby chicks between the State Capitol and Governor's Mansion and speculated that they came from the governor's chicken farm at the mansion.
Nope, says Martha Reynolds: "I checked with the mansion last week when we first saw them, and they are not missing any!"
By the way, I think it's really nice that our state's governor and his family are raising chickens at the mansion.
It reminds me of the line by Brother Dave Gardner, the Southern comedian, who said the governor of, I think, Alabama was cool because he "grazed cows on the state-shack lawn."
Fractional education
Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux says, "I was at a store buying a name plate to be engraved. The young man (about 17) working there looked like he was at a summer job.
"His boss called out dimensions for him to write on the order form:
“ ‘Five eighths.’ The young man thought a long time and then wrote ‘5-1/8.’
“ ‘Two and three quarters.’ He wrote ‘2’ and stopped. He did not know what ‘three quarters’ was in numerals. His boss said, ‘Three fourths,’ but that didn't help. You could tell the young man didn't understand.
"His boss said, ‘I guess they don't have fractions on your calculator at high school.’
"Quite an interesting lesson for me about how things have changed since I was in school in the 1950s and 1960s."