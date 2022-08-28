I know teaching is difficult, but I hadn't realized the toll it takes on you until I got this story:
Frank Jaster, of Covington, says this tale is "in the Mark Twain 'Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated' category:
"After many decades in the classroom, I retired a couple of months ago, and went back to visit old friends.
"As I passed the faculty coffee area, I said hello to a group of new faculty and old-timers.
"We exchanged pleasantries. As I continued down the hall, I heard a newcomer ask, 'Who was that?'
"'Oh,' a friend responded, 'that's just Professor Jaster. He passed away a month or so ago.'"
Hidden horn
The author of this comment on a Friday column item wants to be called "Name Withheld."
He tells me, "This is because I have to renew my driver's license this year, and if someone from the DMV is monitoring your column, I could be in trouble when I go in."
The column he's referring to suggests two car horns, one for use when angry at another driver, and one for just saying "Hello."
Our anonymous reader says there's a tiny horn symbol somewhere on his steering wheel:
"I can't find the proper place to push for the horn until long after the vehicle or person I was trying to signal is out of earshot.
"Perhaps if they made buttons for the horns in different colors, and put them where I could easily find them…"
Quiet, please
Paul Hogan says our discussion of car horns brings up this:
"You cannot blow your horn while on a state highway to say, 'I'm here' or 'Come out.' You can get a ticket. You can only use it as needed to ensure safe operation of the vehicle."
The law says, "… no horn or other warning device shall emit an unreasonably loud or harsh sound or a whistle. The driver of a motor vehicle shall, when reasonably necessary to ensure safe operation, give audible warning with his horn, but shall not otherwise use such horn when upon a highway of this state."
Sorry, Ernie
Ernie Gremillion points out our second mistake of 2022 (the other one was in July; I forget the subject):
"A Saturday letter mentions Oscar Wilde's 'The Importance of being Ernest.' Having been given the name Ernest, I seem to be more aware than most of confusing Ernest with 'earnest.'"
The play's correct title is "The Importance of Being Earnest."
Which reminds me
Cucumber sandwiches were the reason for Saturday's mention of "The Importance of Being Earnest."
When my speech class at Istrouma High did a production of the Wilde play, I had the role of either Jack or Algernon, I forget which.
We were to snack on cucumber sandwiches. I asked the prop people if I could have mine without cucumbers, or if they could have a stunt man eat them for me.
They declined both requests. So I suffered for my art…
Special People Dept.
- Jeannette Thimmesch, of Woodville, Mississippi, celebrated her 97th birthday Saturday, Aug. 27.
- Allie Hyde, of Amite, celebrates her 95th birthday Monday, Aug. 29.
- Patsy Wolfe, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 90th birthday Saturday, Aug. 27.
- Della Hernandez, of Schriever, celebrated her 90th birthday Tuesday, Aug. 23. The celebration included lunch at Houmas House.
- Dr. John and Louise Chandler, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 58th anniversary Monday, Aug. 29. He is professor emeritus in LSU's School of Animal Sciences.
Mel's mis-steak
Daryel Prust, of Baton Rouge, says stories of grilling steaks "brought back memories of my dad, Mel, who found humor in everything (and loved terrible puns).
"As he was about to grill I accidentally knocked the platter of meat to the ground.
"He commented, 'Oh gosh, I paid for steaks, and now we are having ground meat!'”